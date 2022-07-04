How to change your camera format to RAW

If you’re getting into photography, you’ve probably come across the term ‘RAW’. This file format allows you to get the most out of your images and is especially useful when it comes to editing. Here’s how to change your camera to shoot in RAW.

RAW is a format found on many DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras – you can even find the setting on some smartphones these days.

It’s essentially an uncompressed file format. Not only does the larger format allow you to capture more detail and colours than a typical JPEG image, but it also provides greater flexibility when editing. Photographers can adjust the brightness, contrast, exposure, white balance, colour balance and more with no effect on the original file (provided you have a photo editing software that supports the format).

Of course, the buttons you press to set your camera to shoot in RAW will depend on the make and model of your device. That means that if the instructions below don’t apply to you, you may need to refer to your camera’s manual. Nevertheless, we’ve put together this guide to take you through the general steps needed to find the RAW setting across a variety of camera brands.

Read on to learn how to change the image format on a Canon camera to RAW, or scroll down further for advice to doing so on Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm cameras.

What you’ll need:

A Canon camera with support for RAW

The Short Version

Click the menu button Go to Image Quality Select RAW Hit Set

How to change the format to RAW on a Canon camera Step

1 Click the menu button on your camera We’ll be using a Canon 7D for this guide, but these steps may vary depending on the make and model of your camera. You can always refer to your camera’s manual for more specific instructions. Step

2 Click Image Quality You should be able to find this under the camera settings tab. Step

3 Click RAW You can choose to shoot only in RAW, or both RAW and JPEG at the same time as we have. Step

4 Click Set This will save the new setting.