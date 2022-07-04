 large image

How to change your camera format to RAW

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

If you’re getting into photography, you’ve probably come across the term ‘RAW’. This file format allows you to get the most out of your images and is especially useful when it comes to editing. Here’s how to change your camera to shoot in RAW. 

RAW is a format found on many DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras – you can even find the setting on some smartphones these days. 

It’s essentially an uncompressed file format. Not only does the larger format allow you to capture more detail and colours than a typical JPEG image, but it also provides greater flexibility when editing. Photographers can adjust the brightness, contrast, exposure, white balance, colour balance and more with no effect on the original file (provided you have a photo editing software that supports the format).

Of course, the buttons you press to set your camera to shoot in RAW will depend on the make and model of your device. That means that if the instructions below don’t apply to you, you may need to refer to your camera’s manual. Nevertheless, we’ve put together this guide to take you through the general steps needed to find the RAW setting across a variety of camera brands. 

Read on to learn how to change the image format on a Canon camera to RAW, or scroll down further for advice to doing so on Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm cameras. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Canon camera with support for RAW 

The Short Version 

  1. Click the menu button
  2. Go to Image Quality
  3. Select RAW
  4. Hit Set

How to change the format to RAW on a Canon camera

  1. Step
    1

    Click the menu button on your camera

    We’ll be using a Canon 7D for this guide, but these steps may vary depending on the make and model of your camera. You can always refer to your camera’s manual for more specific instructions. how to change your camera format to raw

  2. Step
    2

    Click Image Quality

    You should be able to find this under the camera settings tab. how to change your camera format to raw

  3. Step
    3

    Click RAW

    You can choose to shoot only in RAW, or both RAW and JPEG at the same time as we have. how to change your camera format to raw

  4. Step
    4

    Click Set

    This will save the new setting. how to change your camera format to raw

Troubleshooting

How to change your format to RAW on a Nikon camera

To change your file format on a Nikon camera, open the Menu, head to the Photo Shooting Menu, click Image Quality and change the format to NEF (RAW).

How to change your format to RAW on a Sony camera

To shoot in RAW on a Sony camera, open your Menu, go to Quality/Image Size, click File Format and choose RAW.

How to change your format to RAW on a Fujifilm camera

To change your image format to RAW on a Fujifilm camera, click on the Menu, select Image Quality and pick RAW.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

