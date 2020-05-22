How to change your Apple Watch Face: Here’s how you can create, customise, and delete the digital display of your smartwatch in a few simple steps.

One of the pleasures of having a smartwatch is being able to change the screen so that it’s uniquely suited to you and you can do it whenever you feel like a breath of fresh air. Fortunately, it’s very straightforward to do this with just a few swipes of your fingertip, and there’s a multitude of options from Apple and third parties that can spruce up your timepiece.

Here’s a quick guide on how you can adjust the face of your Apple Watch, whether you’ve got the first generation version or the latest Apple Watch 5.

How to change your Apple Watch face

Choosing your new watch face is a piece of cake. Simply swipe from left to right, from edge to edge, on the watch’s display. With each swipe, a new design is revealed – so just stop swiping when you’ve found a design that suits you just right.

Another method is to employ “Force Touch” – a hard press on the screen – which brings up the relevant menu. Again, just swipe from left to right until you find a face that fits, and tap it to confirm your selection.

Customising your Apple Watch face

Once you have selected your favourite, there are yet more choices you can make to personalise the watch face.

Again, you can bring up these options by using “Force Touch” (hard press on the display). From there, tap the “Customise” button, and proceed to swipe left and right, this time highlighting specific parts of the watch that you can change, rather than the whole thing. Once you’ve highlighted something that you’d like to tinker with, just rotate the digital crown to make adjustments (this usually is limited just to colour changes).

Adding complications to your Apple Watch face

Not content with changing the design and the colours? Fortunately, you can also add complications to the watch, which means not only a change of design but also the integration of useful new functionality.

How do you do this? Again, you’ve got to use that hard press (“Force Touch”) trick before tapping on the option for “Customise”.

Then, scroll all the way to the left (or else tap the particular complication that you want to edit) to start making your changes.

Once you’re happy, just press the digital crown to save the changes that you’ve made, and then tap the watch face to finalise it.

Note that when you’re adding complications, your menu of options depends on which watch face you’ve already selected; some don’t allow any complications, whereas others can even allow eight, such as the Infograph watch face shown above.

Here’s a list of all the possible complications you could add to the Infograph watch face, just to give you an idea of the extra functionality available at a glance:

Activity • Alarm • Air Quality • Audiobooks • Battery • Breathe • Calculator • Calendar • Cellular (cellular models only) • Cycle Tracking • Date • Digital Time • Earth • ECG (not available in all regions) • Favorite Contacts • Find People • Heart Rate • Home • Mail • Maps • Messages • Monogram • Moon • Music • News • Noise • Phone • Podcasts • Radio • Rain • Reminders • Remote • Solar • Solar System • Stocks • Stopwatch • Sunrise/Sunset • Timer • UV Index • Voice Memos • Walkie-Talkie (not available in all regions) • Weather Conditions • Weather Temp • Wind • Workout • World Clock

