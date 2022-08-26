 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change video quality on Spotify

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

You can now watch music videos, documentaries and exclusive video series on Spotify, but did you know you could adjust the quality? Here’s how to do it in the app. 

As with Spotify’s audio quality settings, the app allows you to adjust the video quality for Wi-Fi and Cellular connections separately. This means that you can stream higher-resolution videos at home and still save data when you’re out and about. 

Spotify does warn that its videos will use up more data than music due to the larger file sizes, so it’s a good idea to check what quality you’re streaming at if you’ve noticed your data running dry a little quicker than it used to. 

Read on to learn how to change the video quality of the Spotify smartphone and tablet apps.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Spotify account 
  • The iOS or Android app

The Short Version 

  1. Open Spotify 
  2. Tap Settings 
  3. Choose Video Quality 
  4. Pick the quality you want

How to change video quality on Spotify

  1. Step
    1

    Open Spotify

    Find the Spotify app on your chosen device and open it. Bear in mind that these steps will only work for the smartphone and tablet Spotify apps on iOS and Android. How to change video quality on Spotify

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Settings

    This is the cog icon in the top-right corner. How to change video quality on Spotify

  3. Step
    3

    Select Video Quality

    You can also change the audio quality from here by tapping the Audio Quality heading. How to change video quality on Spotify

  4. Step
    4

    Choose the video quality you want

    You can set the Wi-Fi and Cellular video qualities separately if you’d prefer to save data. How to change video quality on Spotify

Troubleshooting

Can you change the video quality on the Spotify desktop app?

At present, there doesn’t appear to be a way to adjust the video quality on the desktop app.

Where can I find videos on Spotify?

You can find videos by typing in the name of your desired show or music video in the search bar and selecting the episode you want to watch. Then, tap Now Playing to watch the video and then the two diagonal arrows to make it full screen.

You might like…

How to censor explicit content on Spotify

How to censor explicit content on Spotify

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
How to download songs from Spotify

How to download songs from Spotify

Jon Mundy 4 months ago
How to upgrade to Spotify Premium

How to upgrade to Spotify Premium

Gemma Ryles 11 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.