You can now watch music videos, documentaries and exclusive video series on Spotify, but did you know you could adjust the quality? Here’s how to do it in the app.

As with Spotify’s audio quality settings, the app allows you to adjust the video quality for Wi-Fi and Cellular connections separately. This means that you can stream higher-resolution videos at home and still save data when you’re out and about.

Spotify does warn that its videos will use up more data than music due to the larger file sizes, so it’s a good idea to check what quality you’re streaming at if you’ve noticed your data running dry a little quicker than it used to.

Read on to learn how to change the video quality of the Spotify smartphone and tablet apps.

What you’ll need:

A Spotify account

The iOS or Android app

How to change video quality on Spotify

Open Spotify Find the Spotify app on your chosen device and open it. Bear in mind that these steps will only work for the smartphone and tablet Spotify apps on iOS and Android.

Tap Settings This is the cog icon in the top-right corner.

Select Video Quality You can also change the audio quality from here by tapping the Audio Quality heading.

Choose the video quality you want You can set the Wi-Fi and Cellular video qualities separately if you'd prefer to save data.