How to change your Twitter password and secure your account

Decided it’s time to change your Twitter password but aren’t sure how to do it? Whether you plan to do it on the Twitter website or app, the process barely takes a minute − here’s how to do it.

It should be considered essential for anyone with a Twitter account, especially if you’ve been using the same login details multiple sites. If you struggle with new passwords, it could be worth trying out a password manager, which generates and stores a unique, high-security password for every website, application and service that demands them. Our guide to the best password managers has all the information you need to get yourself up and running.

How to change your Twitter password online

On the Twitter website, click ‘More’, then ‘Settings and Privacy’

In the ‘Account’ section, click ‘Password’

Enter your current password

Enter your new password twice to confirm it

Click ‘Save’

How to change your Twitter password on the app

On the Twitter app, tap your profile picture in the top-left corner, then select ‘Settings and Privacy’

In the ‘Account’ section, hit ‘Password’

Enter your current password

Enter your new password twice to confirm it

Tap ‘Update Password’

How to change your Twitter password and log everyone out

If you can’t remember your current password, click the ‘Forgot Password?’ button and enter your email address. Twitter will email you a link that will both reset your Twitter password and log you (and anyone else) out of all of your active Twitter sessions, except for the one you’re using to change your password.

How to enable two-factor authentication on Twitter

While we’re here, it’s really worth setting up two-factor authentication to give yourself an extra layer of security.

If you don’t know what that is, then think of those services that send you a code via text that you use to log in, meaning that only someone with access to your phone can get into your account.

Text messages are okay, but it’s much more secure and convenient to use a dedicated authentication app, which will work even if your phone doesn’t have a signal. Google Authenticator is a good option, and we also like Duo for the convenience of push notifications.

Here’s how to get it set up:

Download your authentication app of choice

Head into your Twitter settings, and click ‘Security’, followed by ‘Two-factor authentication’

Select the ‘Authentication app’ option, then click ‘Start’

You might need to re-enter your password at this point

A window will pop up showing a QR code; open the authenticator app you downloaded on your phone, and go through the process of adding a new site; this will open a camera app that you use to scan this QR code

Your app will now show a 6-digit code; enter this on your desktop when requested

After this point, you’ll need to open the app to generate this code whenever you want to log into Twitter on a new device.

