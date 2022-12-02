 large image

How to change the language on Netflix

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

There are plenty of fantastic TV shows and movies on Netflix that weren’t originally recorded in English – there’s Dark, Squid Game and Money Heist, just to name a few. 

So there’s a good chance you’ll want to know how to change the language on Netflix, be it a change to English since you don’t like subtitles, or you want it played in the original language for true authenticity.

If English isn’t your native tongue, then you might prefer to switch to a language you’re more fluent in. Fortunately, Netflix offers a great variety of languages for most of its TV shows and films, including both dubs and subs.  

We’re going to explain how to change the language on Netflix, so keep reading on for our step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

  • A Netflix account
  • A device to watch Netflix on (we used a PC)

The Short Version

  1. Sign into your Netflix account 
  2. Hover over your profile picture
  3. Click on ‘Manage Profiles’
  4. Click on your profile
  5. Pick your preferred language 
  6. Click ‘Save’
  7. Click ‘Done’
  8. Alternatively, click the speech bubble icon when watching a film or TV show

  1. Step
    1

    Sign into your Netflix account 

    Sign into your account as you normally would. You can skip this step if your account is set to automatically sign you in. 

  2. Step
    2

    Hover over your profile picture

    You should be able to find your profile picture in the top-right corner of your screen. It’s right next to the search bar and notification icon.

  3. Step
    3

    Click on ‘Manage Profiles’

    This should be the first option under all of your account’s profiles. It has the icon of a pencil next to it. 

  4. Step
    4

    Click on your profile

    You’ll then be shown all of the different profiles on your Netflix account. Click the profile which you want to change the default language for. 

  5. Step
    5

    Pick your preferred language 

    You should see 31 different languages available in a dropdown menu.

  6. Step
    6

    Click Save

    Once you’re happy with your chosen language, scroll down right to the bottom and hit the save button.

  7. Step
    7

    Click Done

    Don’t forget to click the Done button at the bottom of your screen to confirm your selection. Once this is completed, Netflix should switch to your newly chosen language. 

  8. Step
    8

    Alternatively, click the speech bubble icon when watching a film or TV show

    If you don’t want to change your profile’s default language, but want to watch a specific show or film in its original language, then you can do so by clicking the speech bubble icon in the bottom-right corner of your screen. This is a good option for watching a TV show, say Squid Game, in the original Korean language, but you don’t want every other TV show switched over from English. 

Troubleshooting

How do you change language on Netflix on TV?

The process is a little different when watching Netflix on TV. Instead, press left on your remote to enter the menu, scroll up to the top to click ‘switch profiles’, hover over your chosen profile and then press left again to find the edit button. Select this, and you’ll find the option to alter the language of your profile.

Why has the language changed on my Netflix?

It’s possible that somebody on your account forgot to switch the language back after watching a TV show or film.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

