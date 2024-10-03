Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change the default lens of the iPhone 16’s Fusion Camera

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The iPhone 16 range introduces Apple’s Fusion Camera tech, essentially allowing one lens to do the job of multiple lenses.

More specifically, the iPhone 16 range sports Apple’s new main 48MP Fusion Camera that can shoot at both 1x and 2x, with the company claiming that it provides “two optical-quality cameras in one”. 

It also means that you can change the default 1x zoom to either 1.2x or 1.5x on your iPhone – but Apple doesn’t do the greatest job at pointing users towards this handy tweak. 

But that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; here, we’ll show you exactly how you can change the default lens on your iPhone 16

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap Camera.
  3. Tap Fusion Camera.
  4. Select the default lens you’d like to use. 

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    The first step is to open the Settings app on your iPhone. It’s the app icon with a cogwheel, if you’re unsure. iOS 18 home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Camera

    From the main Settings menu, scroll down until you see the Camera section. Tap it to continue.Settings menu

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Fusion Camera

    From within the Camera settings menu, you should see a Fusion Camera sub-menu. Tap that to continue. Camera settings

  4. Step
    4

    Select the default lens you’d like to use

    From here, you can add additional lenses to the Camera app and, more importantly for our purposes here, change the default lens. 

    If you’ve got an iPhone 16, you can opt for the regular 1x (24mm), along with either 1.2x (28mm) and 1.5x (35mm). Tap the option you’d like to see when you open the Camera app, and close the Settings app.

    Now, if you open the Camera app, it should default to your chosen Fusion Camera lens.
    Fusion Camera settings

FAQ

Can I select the ultrawide or telephoto cameras as my default lens?

Unfortunately not; you can only choose between 1x, 1.2x and 1.5x with the current system offered by Apple. 

