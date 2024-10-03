How to change the default lens of the iPhone 16’s Fusion Camera

The iPhone 16 range introduces Apple’s Fusion Camera tech, essentially allowing one lens to do the job of multiple lenses.

More specifically, the iPhone 16 range sports Apple’s new main 48MP Fusion Camera that can shoot at both 1x and 2x, with the company claiming that it provides “two optical-quality cameras in one”.

It also means that you can change the default 1x zoom to either 1.2x or 1.5x on your iPhone – but Apple doesn’t do the greatest job at pointing users towards this handy tweak.

But that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; here, we’ll show you exactly how you can change the default lens on your iPhone 16.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Camera. Tap Fusion Camera. Select the default lens you’d like to use.