How to change the default lens of the iPhone 16’s Fusion Camera
The iPhone 16 range introduces Apple’s Fusion Camera tech, essentially allowing one lens to do the job of multiple lenses.
More specifically, the iPhone 16 range sports Apple’s new main 48MP Fusion Camera that can shoot at both 1x and 2x, with the company claiming that it provides “two optical-quality cameras in one”.
It also means that you can change the default 1x zoom to either 1.2x or 1.5x on your iPhone – but Apple doesn’t do the greatest job at pointing users towards this handy tweak.
But that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; here, we’ll show you exactly how you can change the default lens on your iPhone 16.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max
The Short Version
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap Camera.
- Tap Fusion Camera.
- Select the default lens you’d like to use.
Step
1
Open the Settings app
The first step is to open the Settings app on your iPhone. It’s the app icon with a cogwheel, if you’re unsure.
Step
2
Tap Camera
From the main Settings menu, scroll down until you see the Camera section. Tap it to continue.
Step
3
Tap Fusion Camera
From within the Camera settings menu, you should see a Fusion Camera sub-menu. Tap that to continue.
Step
4
Select the default lens you’d like to use
From here, you can add additional lenses to the Camera app and, more importantly for our purposes here, change the default lens.
If you’ve got an iPhone 16, you can opt for the regular 1x (24mm), along with either 1.2x (28mm) and 1.5x (35mm). Tap the option you’d like to see when you open the Camera app, and close the Settings app.
Now, if you open the Camera app, it should default to your chosen Fusion Camera lens.
FAQ
Unfortunately not; you can only choose between 1x, 1.2x and 1.5x with the current system offered by Apple.