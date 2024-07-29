Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change the colour of app icons in iOS 18

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Back at WWDC24, Apple announced that its upcoming iOS 18 update will finally allow iPhone users to customise their app icons on the Home screen, bringing it one step closer to Android level customisation.

Although iOS 18 is not set to launch until later this year, eager users can already access the beta update via Apple’s Public Beta Program. If you’re curious and want to join the exclusive club, we cover how to install the iOS 18 public beta separately.

So whether you’re one of the users already sporting iOS 18 or you’re just planning ahead, here’s how to change the colour of your app icons icons in iOS 18.

What you’ll need:

  • An iPhone running the iOS 18 beta

The short version:

  1. Tap and hold on an empty area on the Home Screen.
  2. Tap Edit.
  3. Tap Customise.
  4. Choose your new colour theme.

  1. Step
    1

    Tap and hold on an empty area on the Home Screen

    Tapping and holding on an empty area will allow you to customise your Home screen. This includes rearranging app icons, adding widgets and, new in iOS 18, the ability to change the look of your app icons.
    iPhone Home Screen screenshot

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Edit

    Tap Edit in the top-left of the screen to access the Edit menu. iPhone Home Screen Edit icon highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Customise

    Tap Customise from the Edit drop down menu.
    iPhone Home Screen screenshot with Customise option highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Choose your new colour theme

    A pop up will appear from the bottom of the screen, showing you all the icon customisation options. These customisation options include Automatic, which is based on your iPhone’s Dark Mode settings, Light, Dark or Tinted. The latter allows you to choose both the base colour and its intensity and all options will be applied across every icon.iPhone ios18 Home Screen screenshot with customisation options

Troubleshooting

Can all home screen icons be customised?

Yes, although there are some icons that may not be optimised for customisation yet. Even so, the system will still paint the icon in the same colour or tint to ensure it matches as closely as possible.

How do you adjust the Tinted option’s colour and intensity?

When you select the Tinted option you’ll see two sliders. The top slider changes the colour of your icons while the bottom slider adjusts the intensity of the colour.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

