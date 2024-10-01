Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change the Camera Control function on iPhone 16

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Apple’s new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 range is pretty handy, but what about if you want it to do something else?

While it’s not quite as versatile as the iPhone’s Action Button, you can change the Camera Contol function on the latest iPhone collection to open another app or, if you like, disable it altogether.

If you’re curious about what else you can do with the Camera Control button, here’s how to change the functionality on your iPhone 16.  

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap Camera.
  3. Tap Camera Control.
  4. Select the app you’d like to open instead.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    The first step in changing the function of the Camera Control button is to open the Settings app. It’s the app icon with the cogwheel icon if you’re unfamiliar. iPhone home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Camera

    From the Settings menu, scroll down until you see the Camera menu. Tap it to continue.Main Settings menu

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Camera Control

    From within the Camera sub-settings menu, you should see an option for Camera Control. Tap it. Camera settings menu

  4. Step
    4

    Select the app you’d like to open instead

    From here, you can select what app you’d like to open instead of the iOS Camera app. You can choose from Code Scanner, which opens a QR code scanner, and the Magnifier opens the Magnifier app. There’s also support for select third-party apps, including Instagram, depending on what’s installed on your device. 

    You can also simply disable the button altogether by selecting None.Change Camera Control function

Troubleshooting

Can I adjust the sensitivity of the Camera Control button?

While you can’t adjust the force of the press needed to open the Camera app or capture photos, you can make the pressure required to lightly press the button to change camera modes and other functions. 

To do this, head to Settings > Accessibility > Camera Control and adjust the slider under the Adjust the pressure required to lightly press the Camera Control setting.

Can I change the button activation to a double press?

If you find yourself accidentally pressing the Camera Control button and opening the Camera app, you can change the activation from a single- to a double-press. To do this, head to Settings > Camera > Camera Control and then tap Double Click. 







Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

