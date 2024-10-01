How to change the Camera Control function on iPhone 16

Apple’s new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 range is pretty handy, but what about if you want it to do something else?

While it’s not quite as versatile as the iPhone’s Action Button, you can change the Camera Contol function on the latest iPhone collection to open another app or, if you like, disable it altogether.

If you’re curious about what else you can do with the Camera Control button, here’s how to change the functionality on your iPhone 16.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Camera. Tap Camera Control. Select the app you’d like to open instead.