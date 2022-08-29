 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change audio quality on Spotify

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Want to listen to your Spotify playlists at the highest quality possible? Here’s how to do it on the streaming service’s mobile and desktop apps. 

One of the biggest perks of Spotify Premium is the increased audio quality. While Spotify Free accounts can listen at 160kbit/s, Premium subscribers can push that number up to 320kbit/s. 

What you might not know is that you can increase the music quality to hear more details or turn it down to save data on your device manually. This can be a helpful trick for those with more limited data plans – especially as Spotify gives you the ability to adjust the quality for Wi-Fi and Cellular streaming separately. 

There’s also an Auto Adjust Quality option to detect and reduce your streaming quality when your Internet bandwidth is poor, preventing your music from being interrupted (though you can switch this off if you prefer). 

Follow these steps to learn how to change the audio quality on the Spotify smartphone and tablet apps, or scroll down to the bottom of this guide to learn how to do it on the desktop app.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Spotify account 
  • The mobile or tablet app 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Spotify 
  2. Go to your Settings 
  3. Tap Audio Quality 
  4. Choose a streaming quality

How to change audio quality on Spotify

  1. Step
    1

    Open Spotify

    You can follow these steps on the iOS and Android apps on your smartphone or tablet. For tips on how to change the audio quality on the desktop app, scroll down to the bottom of this guide. how to change audio quality on Spotify

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Settings icon

    This is the cog icon in the top-right corner of your screen. how to change audio quality on Spotify

  3. Step
    3

    Select Audio Quality

    This will be in between Voice Assistants & Apps and Video Quality. how to change audio quality on Spotify

  4. Step
    4

    Choose the quality you want to stream at

    You can pick different options for Wi-Fi and Cellular streaming if you’re concerned about using up your data. how to change audio quality on Spotify

Troubleshooting

How to change audio quality on the Spotify desktop app

To increase or decrease the audio quality on the desktop app, all you need to do is click the down arrow in the top-right corner and click Settings. Then click Audio Quality and choose your preferred settings.

Can you change the audio quality on the Spotify web player?

No, you can’t. While upgrading to Spotify Premium will take the quality from AAC 128kbit/s to AAC 256kbit/s, you’ll need to download the desktop or mobile app to improve the quality for either account type.

You might like…

How to upgrade to Spotify Premium

How to upgrade to Spotify Premium

Gemma Ryles 11 months ago
How to use Spotify Enhance to give your playlists a boost

How to use Spotify Enhance to give your playlists a boost

Chris Smith 12 months ago
How to listen to Spotify offline on Apple Watch

How to listen to Spotify offline on Apple Watch

Thomas Deehan 1 year ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.