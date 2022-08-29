Want to listen to your Spotify playlists at the highest quality possible? Here’s how to do it on the streaming service’s mobile and desktop apps.

One of the biggest perks of Spotify Premium is the increased audio quality. While Spotify Free accounts can listen at 160kbit/s, Premium subscribers can push that number up to 320kbit/s.

What you might not know is that you can increase the music quality to hear more details or turn it down to save data on your device manually. This can be a helpful trick for those with more limited data plans – especially as Spotify gives you the ability to adjust the quality for Wi-Fi and Cellular streaming separately.

There’s also an Auto Adjust Quality option to detect and reduce your streaming quality when your Internet bandwidth is poor, preventing your music from being interrupted (though you can switch this off if you prefer).

Follow these steps to learn how to change the audio quality on the Spotify smartphone and tablet apps, or scroll down to the bottom of this guide to learn how to do it on the desktop app.

What you’ll need:

A Spotify account

The mobile or tablet app

The Short Version

Open Spotify Go to your Settings Tap Audio Quality Choose a streaming quality

How to change audio quality on Spotify Step

1 Open Spotify You can follow these steps on the iOS and Android apps on your smartphone or tablet. For tips on how to change the audio quality on the desktop app, scroll down to the bottom of this guide. Step

2 Tap the Settings icon This is the cog icon in the top-right corner of your screen. Step

3 Select Audio Quality This will be in between Voice Assistants & Apps and Video Quality. Step

4 Choose the quality you want to stream at You can pick different options for Wi-Fi and Cellular streaming if you’re concerned about using up your data.