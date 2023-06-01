How to change app icons on a Google Pixel

The stock Android software of the Google Pixel range separates itself from most other takes on Android thanks to Material You, a heavily customisable UI that tailors itself to the colour scheme of your smartphone’s wallpaper, but what many people don’t know is that the functionality also extends to app icons.

Yes, that’s right, you can overhaul the look of your app icons and give them a similar hue to your wallpaper and other on-screen elements. The problem is that the functionality is still in beta in 2023 and, as such, isn’t enabled by default.

But, with a bit of know-how, it’s easy to enable and change the colour of the app icons on your Pixel smartphone. If you’re interested in further customising the look of your Pixel, carry on reading.

What you’ll need:

A Google Pixel smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Wallpaper & Style. Toggle on Themed Icons. Select the colour of your app icons.

