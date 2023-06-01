How to change app icons on a Google Pixel
The stock Android software of the Google Pixel range separates itself from most other takes on Android thanks to Material You, a heavily customisable UI that tailors itself to the colour scheme of your smartphone’s wallpaper, but what many people don’t know is that the functionality also extends to app icons.
Yes, that’s right, you can overhaul the look of your app icons and give them a similar hue to your wallpaper and other on-screen elements. The problem is that the functionality is still in beta in 2023 and, as such, isn’t enabled by default.
But, with a bit of know-how, it’s easy to enable and change the colour of the app icons on your Pixel smartphone. If you’re interested in further customising the look of your Pixel, carry on reading.
What you’ll need:
- A Google Pixel smartphone
The Short Version
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap Wallpaper & Style.
- Toggle on Themed Icons.
- Select the colour of your app icons.
Step
1
Open the Settings app
The first step in changing the app icons of your Pixel is to open the Settings app. If you’re unsure, it’s the app with a mechanical cog wheel.
Step
2
Tap Wallpaper & Style
From the main Settings menu, scroll down until you find the Wallpaper & Style menu. Tap it.
Step
3
Toggle on Themed Icons
From the Wallpaper & Style menu, scroll down to the bottom of the page and toggle on the Themed Icons functionality.
Step
4
Select the colour of your app icons
Once you’ve enabled Themed Icons, it’s time to customise the Material You colour scheme of the Pixel.
By default, the Pixel UI automatically chooses a combination of colours that complements your wallpaper, but you can override this with custom colour selections if you’d like. Simply scroll through the pages of colour options until you find one that you like, and tap it to apply it.
It’s worth noting that the colour of the app icons will match other elements of the UI like the quick toggle highlight and the colour of the clock on the lock screen, with no way to customise it on a more granular basis right now.
And, unlike other Android smartphones, there’s no way to customise the shape of the app icons either – they’re circular no matter what.
Troubleshooting
While Material You’s app icon functionality supports plenty of popular Android apps, it’s not universally supported by all apps.