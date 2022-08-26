Spotify is home to over 80 million songs and 4 million podcasts, making it inevitable a couple of them are going to contain words some would rather not hear. We’ve put together this guide to show you how to remove all explicit content from your Spotify account.

Spotify marks all of its explicit tracks and podcasts with the ‘E’ icon, making it really easy to filter them out. All you need to do is dive into your Settings and switch the Explicit Content toggle off.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on where to find this option in the iOS and Android apps, or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of this guide for tips on how to remove explicit content from the desktop app. You can also block explicit tracks for a specific family member with Spotify’s Premium Family plan, which we’ve also detailed instructions for at the bottom of this page.

What you’ll need:

A Spotify account

The smartphone or tablet app

The Short Version

Open Spotify Go to your Settings Tap Explicit Content Toggle explicit content off

How to censor explicit content on Spotify Step

1 Open Spotify The following steps will work on the smartphone and tablet apps. To learn how to censor explicit content on the desktop app or with a Premium Family plan, scroll to the bottom of this guide. Step

2 Tap the Settings icon This is the cog icon in the top-right corner. Step

3 Select Explicit Content This should be between Playback and Devices. Step

4 Tap to toggle explicit content on and off If the button is green, you will be able to listen to explicit content, so make sure to turn this off if you don’t want to hear it.