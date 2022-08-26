 large image

How to censor explicit content on Spotify

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Spotify is home to over 80 million songs and 4 million podcasts, making it inevitable a couple of them are going to contain words some would rather not hear. We’ve put together this guide to show you how to remove all explicit content from your Spotify account.

Spotify marks all of its explicit tracks and podcasts with the ‘E’ icon, making it really easy to filter them out. All you need to do is dive into your Settings and switch the Explicit Content toggle off. 

Read on for step-by-step instructions on where to find this option in the iOS and Android apps, or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of this guide for tips on how to remove explicit content from the desktop app. You can also block explicit tracks for a specific family member with Spotify’s Premium Family plan, which we’ve also detailed instructions for at the bottom of this page.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Spotify account 
  • The smartphone or tablet app 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Spotify 
  2. Go to your Settings 
  3. Tap Explicit Content 
  4. Toggle explicit content off

How to censor explicit content on Spotify

  1. Step
    1

    Open Spotify

    The following steps will work on the smartphone and tablet apps. To learn how to censor explicit content on the desktop app or with a Premium Family plan, scroll to the bottom of this guide. How to censor explicit content on Spotify

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Settings icon

    This is the cog icon in the top-right corner. How to censor explicit content on Spotify

  3. Step
    3

    Select Explicit Content

    This should be between Playback and Devices. How to censor explicit content on Spotify

  4. Step
    4

    Tap to toggle explicit content on and off

    If the button is green, you will be able to listen to explicit content, so make sure to turn this off if you don’t want to hear it. How to censor explicit content on Spotify

Troubleshooting

How to censor explicit content on the Spotify desktop app

To remove explicit content on the desktop app, click on the down arrow in the top-right corner and choose Settings. Then tap the toggle next to ‘Allow playback of explicit-rated content’ to turn this option off.

How to censor explicit content with a Spotify Premium Family plan

If you’re subscribed to Spotify’s Premium Family plan and want to block explicit content for a specific family member, all you need to do is go to your Family Hub, select Premium Family, choose a family member and turn the Explicit Content toggle off for that user.

