Looking to end your subscription to Microsoft’s gaming on demand service? Here’s all you need to know to cancel Xbox Game Pass.

In the few short years that it’s been around, Xbox Game Pass has become the centre of Microsoft’s Xbox and PC gaming ecosystem, offering up tons of titles including day-one releases and a handful of retro games from previous-gen consoles.

If you’re spending less time using Game Pass however, or you’d simply rather spend your money elsewhere then you’re in luck as cancelling your subscription isn’t particularly difficult, but there is a method to it. Just follow the steps below to successfully cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

What you’ll need:

An Xbox console

An active Game Pass subscription

The Short Version

While on the homescreen, press the ‘Xbox’ button on your Xbox controller Press the RB shoulder button to get to your account settings Select ‘Settings’ In the settings menu, select the ‘Account’ tab Within the account tab, select ‘Subscriptions’ Select your active Game Pass membership Scroll down and select ‘Cancel Subscription’ When asked if you want to cancel your subscription, select ‘Yes’

How to cancel Xbox Game Pass

Step

1 While on the homescreen, press the ‘Xbox’ button on your Xbox controller After your Xbox has switched on and you’ve signed into your account, press the glowing Xbox button at the centre of your controller to open up the dashboard. Step

2 Press the RB shoulder button to get to your account settings Push down on the RB shoulder button on the right-hand side of the controller to move over to the account section of the dashboard. Step

3 Select ‘Settings’ When you’re on the account tab within the dashboard, scroll down and select ‘Settings’. Step

4 In the settings menu, select the ‘Account’ tab Now that you’re in the settings menu, scroll down and select the ‘Account’ tab for more options to appear. Step

5 Within the account tab, select ‘Subscriptions’ With the account menu now available on the right-hand side, select ‘Subscriptions’ from the presented options. Step

6 Select your active Game Pass membership Here you’ll be presented with any current or expired memberships linked to your account. Select your active Game Pass subscription from the list. Step

7 Scroll down and select ‘Cancel Subscription’ Ignore the other options on the list now presented you by scrolling past and selecting ‘Cancel Subscription’ at the bottom of the page. Step

8 When asked if you want to cancel your subscription, select ‘Yes’ You’ll be prompted with one final plea to make sure that you do in fact want to cancel your subscription. If you’re happy to proceed, select ‘Yes’ and you will have cancelled your Game Pass membership.