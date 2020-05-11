How to cancel a Now TV pass, free trial or sports pass

Now TV can be a bit of a minefield because of the sheer number of plans and passes it offers. On the whole, though, cancelling a Now TV pass or Now TV free trial is easy. But figuring out how to cancel a shorter-term Now TV sports pass is a little bit trickier. Here’s how to do them all.

The first thing to note is that you can only cancel your Now TV subscription on the Now TV website − you can’t do it through the Now TV app.

The second thing to note is that, if you’re looking to cancel multiple passes, each one must be cancelled individually.

How to cancel a Now TV pass

If you’re a paying customer, you can cancel your Now TV pass (or passes) by taking the following steps:

Fire up the Now TV website and sign in to your account

Hit the ‘My Account’ button in the top-right corner

Choose the ‘Passes & Vouchers’ option from the dropdown menu

Hit the ‘Cancel Pass’ button that appears next to the pass you want to cancel (remember, you have to do this for every pass you want to cancel)

Follow the on-screen instructions and confirm that you want to cancel your pass

You should receive a confirmation email from Now TV within three hours, and you’ll be able to keep watching Now TV until the date your next payment would have been due.

How to cancel a Now TV free trial

Now TV offers a seven-day free trial on its Entertainment, Cinema, Kids and Hayu passes for new customers. Once those seven days have passed, your pass will automatically renew, and Now TV will start charging you.

However, if you decide that you’d rather not become a paying customer, all you need to do is cancel your free trial before it ends. Here are the steps you need to take:

Sign in to your account on the Now TV website

Go to ‘My Account’> ‘Passes & Vouchers’

Hit the ‘Cancel Pass’ button that appears next to your free trial before your free trial ends

Follow the on-screen instructions and confirm that you want to cancel your free trial

How to cancel a Now TV sports pass

Cancelling a Now TV sports pass is a little bit trickier. That’s because, in addition to monthly and longer-term Sports passes, Now TV offers Sports Day and Sports Week passes. The cancellation process is different − and much more fiddly − for these shorter-term subscriptions.

You can only cancel your Sports Day pass or Sports Week pass if you purchased it within the last 14 days and you haven’t activated it yet. But even if you qualify, it isn’t plain sailing.

To cancel your Sports Day or Sports Week Pass, you need to chat to Now TV advisor online. You can get to that stage that by following this link and selecting the topic that applies to you.

