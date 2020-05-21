How to cancel a Netflix account − whether you’re paying or on a free trial

Looking to cancel your Netflix account? Whether it’s due to the competition from Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, because your free trial is coming to an end, or something else entirely, the process is really straightforward, and you can cancel in advance.

Read on for step-by-step instructions − they’re the same whether you’re a paying subscriber or taking advantage of the Netflix free trial.

Further down this page, we’ve included details on how to change your Netflix plan, which could save you some money.

How to cancel Netflix on iPhone, Android or desktop

Whether you’re cancelling your Netflix account on your computer or phone, the process is the same.

Depending on what type of device you’re using, fire up the Netflix app or Netflix website

In the main menu, hit the ‘Account’ button

Select ‘Cancel Membership’

Your Netflix subscription won’t be cancelled immediately. Instead, your account will automatically close at the end of your current billing period.

If you’re on the free trial, your account will close as soon as your free trial ends, and you won’t be charged a thing afterwards.

However, Netflix will keep a hold of your account details, viewing history, recommendations and ratings for ten months. If you decide to resurrect your account within ten months of cancelling, it’ll be as is if you’d never left.

Related: Netflix vs Disney Plus

How to change your Netflix plan

If you’re not quite ready to cut ties with Netflix, you can switch to a different subscription tier instead. There’s a multitude of different reasons why you might want to do this, but the big one is, of course, to save money.

The top tier Premium plan (four screens, HD and 4K) costs £11.99 per month, the Standard plan (two screens, HD) costs £8.99 per month, and the Basic plan (one screen, SD) costs £5.99 a month.

Whatever your reason, here’s how to change your Netflix plan:

On your device, fire up the Netflix app

In the main menu, select ‘Account’

In the ‘Plan Details’ section, hit the ‘Change Plan’ button

Choose a new plan

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …