How to cancel BT Sport quickly and easily

BT Sport has exclusive access to both a certain amount of Premier League matches per season and all the UEFA Champions League and Europa League content in the UK – along with WWE, rugby and more – but all that comes at a fairly steep price.

If you’re paying for the BT Sport Monthly pass, which offers access to the service through its TV and phone apps, then it’s fairly straightforward to cancel the service if you no longer require it.

If you’re on a longer contract, or signed up to BT Sport through your service provider, then the process of cancelling will vary.

What you’ll need:

An active BT Sport subscription

An internet browser

The Short Version

Head to the BT Sport website

Sign in

Click ‘Cancel’

Confirm cancellation