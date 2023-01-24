How to cancel BT Sport quickly and easily
BT Sport has exclusive access to both a certain amount of Premier League matches per season and all the UEFA Champions League and Europa League content in the UK – along with WWE, rugby and more – but all that comes at a fairly steep price.
If you’re paying for the BT Sport Monthly pass, which offers access to the service through its TV and phone apps, then it’s fairly straightforward to cancel the service if you no longer require it.
If you’re on a longer contract, or signed up to BT Sport through your service provider, then the process of cancelling will vary.
What you’ll need:
- An active BT Sport subscription
- An internet browser
The Short Version
- Head to the BT Sport website
- Sign in
- Click ‘Cancel’
- Confirm cancellation
Step
1
Head to the BT Sport website
We’ll be doing this process on the Chrome browser on a computer, although it could also be done through the browser on your phone or tablet. To start head to the BT Sport website and click ‘My BT’ which is located towards the top right-hand side of the site.
Step
2
Sign in
Next, you’ll need to sign in with your BT credentials – this would be the same information you would use to log into the BT Sport app on your device.
Step
3
On the ‘Your Homepage’ screen, click ‘Cancel’
Once you’ve logged in you’ll be taken to ‘Your Homepage’. This will show you whether you have a BT Sport subscription, when the next payment date will take place and how to update your payment method. As we’re looking to cancel, we’ll click the ‘Cancel Subscription’ option.
Step
4
Cancellation confirmation
Once you’ve clicked ‘cancel’, you’ll see a pop-up confirming if you want to proceed. Click ‘cancel’ again and you’ll be taken to a new page confirming the action. You’ll also receive an email confirming the cancellation.
Troubleshooting
You’ll be able to keep watching BT Sport until the date specified at the end of the cancellation process.
If you head back to the ‘Your Homepage’ area of the BT site there is an option to ‘Restart Subscription’. Click this and it’ll start up again.