Are you not using Audible as much as you used to? Or, perhaps you signed up for a trial and have decided it isn’t for you? Here’s how to cancel Audible before you get charged.

Audible is one of the most popular apps for listening to audiobooks. The subscription service boasts a massive library of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks, including loads of best-selling and trending titles, making it easy to start on a book while you’re going for a jog, washing the dishes or hopping on the train to work.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s right for everyone. Whether you’re not reading enough to get your money’s worth or simply prefer to read books the old-fashioned way, here’s how to cancel an Audible subscription.

What you’ll need:

An Audible account

A PC, smartphone or tablet

The Short Version

Go to Audible.co.uk and click on your name Click ‘Account Details’ Choose ‘Cancel Membership’ Click ‘No Thanks, Continue Cancelling’ Click ‘Cancel Membership’ again Hit ‘Cancel Anyway’