How to cancel Audible
Are you not using Audible as much as you used to? Or, perhaps you signed up for a trial and have decided it isn’t for you? Here’s how to cancel Audible before you get charged.
Audible is one of the most popular apps for listening to audiobooks. The subscription service boasts a massive library of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks, including loads of best-selling and trending titles, making it easy to start on a book while you’re going for a jog, washing the dishes or hopping on the train to work.
However, that doesn’t mean it’s right for everyone. Whether you’re not reading enough to get your money’s worth or simply prefer to read books the old-fashioned way, here’s how to cancel an Audible subscription.
What you’ll need:
- An Audible account
- A PC, smartphone or tablet
The Short Version
- Go to Audible.co.uk and click on your name
- Click ‘Account Details’
- Choose ‘Cancel Membership’
- Click ‘No Thanks, Continue Cancelling’
- Click ‘Cancel Membership’ again
- Hit ‘Cancel Anyway’
How to cancel Audible
Step
1
Go to Audible.co.uk and click on your name
You’ll need to sign into your account if you haven’t already.
Step
2
Click ‘Account Details’
This should be the first option you see.
Step
3
Choose ‘Cancel Membership’
Alternatively, you can choose to pause your membership and resume it later.
Step
4
Click ‘No Thanks, Continue Cancelling’
Or choose to use your remaining credits now.
Step
5
Click ‘Cancel Membership’ again
You might need to pick a reason to cancel.
Step
6
Hit ‘Cancel Anyway’
That’s it! You’ve cancelled your Audible account.
Troubleshooting
If you signed up for your Audible subscription through the Apple App Store, you can cancel your subscription by heading into your iPhone or iPad settings.
Just tap your name, tap ‘Subscriptions’, select your subscription and hit ‘Cancel Subscription’.
Likewise, if you registered for Audible through the Google Play Store on an Android phone or tablet, you can head back to the Play Store to cancel your plan.
From there, just tap on your profile picture, tap ‘Payments And Subscriptions’, tap ‘Subscriptions’ and hit ‘Cancel Subscription’ under the Audible section.