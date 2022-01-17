How to buy a PS5 from Sony: PlayStation Direct invites expanded to UK

How to register to buy a PS5 from Sony: Sony has finally launched its direct PS5 sales website in the UK and other European countries. Here’s what you need to do to be in with a chance of securing the in-demand console.

After initially opening up the PlayStation Direct PS5 sales to gamers in the United States, Sony is expanding the invite-only program to Europeans, including eager gamers in the UK.

While there are only a limited number of consoles available, the company is encouraging those yet to secure a PS5 to register with the email address associated with their PlayStation Network ID. On the downside, gamers do have to opt in to receive marketing emails from Sony, although that’s important as the invite is essentially a marketing email.

“We will have a limited amount of PS5 Consoles available for customers to purchase direct from PlayStation,” the company informs those visiting the PlayStation Direct website. “If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details.”

The launch of the PlayStation Direct store in the Europe is a long time coming. The company initially confirmed plans in May last year. However, that won’t bother the gamers who’ve long battled online scalpers and bots for access to the latest stock drops through two Christmas seasons.

For US gamers the expansion is also good news. It means there’s a fresh set of PS5 consoles available to US gamers too. The company adds: “If you are selected, we will contact you via email with the date, time and instructions for your opportunity to purchase a PS5 console. Registering does not guarantee that you will receive an invite.”

You can head to the PlayStation Direct website now and sign in using your PlayStation Network ID. Good luck, intrepid gamers. Go forth and register. If you succeed, here are the best PS5 games available now and the best upcoming PS5 games on the horizon for 2022 and beyond. Those who do enjoy success might also benefit from an alternative to Xbox Game Pass sooner than many thought.

