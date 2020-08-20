BT Sport in 4K HDR arrives on PS4 Pro in time for Champions League final

BT Sport has announced that its app will be available in 4K HDR on the PlayStation 4 Pro, just in time for the European Finals.

Since last season – whenever that was, we’re struggling to remember – BT Sport customers watching on the base PS4 have been able to watch at HD resolution. This latest update ups the ante further, with customers who own a PlayStation 4 Pro console able to watch content on BT Sport Ultimate in 4K HDR for the first time.

Both the UEFA Europa League Final (21 August) and Champions League Final (23 August) will be shown in 4K HDR. Existing BT Sport customers can add the Ultimate package for an extra £5/month, while new subscribers will need to opt for the BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £25/month but does not tie you down to a fixed contract.

The update continues BT’s push to bring the highest quality content to its service, with the news earlier in 2020 that it was going to start an 8K broadcast channel later in the year. While the BT Sport app is available across a number of platforms and services in its HD, HD HDR and 4K guises, the 4K HDR is not as prevalent, appearing on Samsung TVs, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast Ultra, Xbox One S/One X and now the PS4 Pro.

HDR (High Dynamic Range) offers higher contrasts between the light and dark areas of an image, producing brighter images and more vivid colours, for a picture quality that’s closer to how it actually looks. Up to 70 sporting events are available to watch in HDR on the network each year, including Premier League and Champions League matches. For those with Dolby Atmos compatible devices, you can also hear 4K content in 3D immersive sound.

