Has someone been flooding your Facebook page with spam posts and comments? You don’t need to keep deleting them manually – follow these steps to block someone from your Facebook page.

Blocking – or banning – someone from your Facebook page means they’ll no longer be able to publish to your page, like or comment on posts on the page, message the page or like the page. They will, however, still be able to share content from your page elsewhere on Facebook.

Facebook is currently rolling out its New Pages experience, but the new way of running a page isn’t available to many of us yet.

For this reason, we’ll be covering how to block users in both the Classic version and New Pages in this guide. Keep reading to learn how to ban users from your page in Classic Facebook, or scroll to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom for two easy ways to block people from a New Pages page…

What you’ll need:

A Facebook page

Someone to block

The Short Version

Go to your page’s Settings Click People And Other Pages Tick the name of the person you want to block Click the gear icon Click Ban From Page and Confirm

How to block someone from a page on Facebook Step

1 Open Facebook These instructions are for Facebook pages in the Classic Page format, but you can also block people in Facebook’s New Pages experience. Scroll to the bottom of this page for further information. Step

2 Go to your page You should see it listed under the Your Pages section. Step

3 Click Settings Scroll down under the Manage Page header. Step

4 Click People And Other Pages You may need to scroll again. Step

5 Tick the box next to the name of the person/people you want to block You can scroll to find the person you want to block or type their name into the search box to the right. Step

6 Click the Gear icon This is next to the search bar. Step

7 Click Ban From Page You can also choose to remove them from the page’s likes, though they’ll be able to like it again. Step

8 Hit Confirm That’s it! They’ve been blocked from your page.