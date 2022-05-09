 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to block someone from a page on Facebook

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Has someone been flooding your Facebook page with spam posts and comments? You don’t need to keep deleting them manually – follow these steps to block someone from your Facebook page. 

Blocking – or banning – someone from your Facebook page means they’ll no longer be able to publish to your page, like or comment on posts on the page, message the page or like the page. They will, however, still be able to share content from your page elsewhere on Facebook.

Facebook is currently rolling out its New Pages experience, but the new way of running a page isn’t available to many of us yet.

For this reason, we’ll be covering how to block users in both the Classic version and New Pages in this guide. Keep reading to learn how to ban users from your page in Classic Facebook, or scroll to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom for two easy ways to block people from a New Pages page…

What you’ll need: 

  • A Facebook page 
  • Someone to block 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to your page’s Settings 
  2. Click People And Other Pages 
  3. Tick the name of the person you want to block 
  4. Click the gear icon 
  5. Click Ban From Page and Confirm

How to block someone from a page on Facebook

  1. Step
    1

    Open Facebook

    These instructions are for Facebook pages in the Classic Page format, but you can also block people in Facebook’s New Pages experience. Scroll to the bottom of this page for further information. Facebook home page

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your page

    You should see it listed under the Your Pages section. Go to your Facebook page

  3. Step
    3

    Click Settings

    Scroll down under the Manage Page header. Click Settings

  4. Step
    4

    Click People And Other Pages

    You may need to scroll again. Click People And Other Pages

  5. Step
    5

    Tick the box next to the name of the person/people you want to block

    You can scroll to find the person you want to block or type their name into the search box to the right. Tick names

  6. Step
    6

    Click the Gear icon

    This is next to the search bar. Click the gear icon

  7. Step
    7

    Click Ban From Page

    You can also choose to remove them from the page’s likes, though they’ll be able to like it again. Click Ban From Page

  8. Step
    8

    Hit Confirm

    That’s it! They’ve been blocked from your page. Confirm to ban someone from your page

Troubleshooting

How to block someone from a page from the follower list

If you’re using Facebook’s New Pages experience, you can also block someone from your page’s list of followers. 

To do this, simply head into your page, click ‘Followers’, find the person you want to block and click the three dots next to their name. Then click ‘Block’. 

How to block someone from a page from a comment

Another way to block someone in the New Pages experience is via an unwanted comment on your page. 

Just find that person’s comment in a post and hover over their profile photo. Click the three dots when they come up and click ‘Block’.

You might like…

How to delete your search history on Facebook

How to delete your search history on Facebook

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
How to change a page name on Facebook

How to change a page name on Facebook

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Is Facebook safe? We asked the experts so you don’t have to

Is Facebook safe? We asked the experts so you don’t have to

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.