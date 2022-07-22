 large image

How to batch delete your old tweets

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Need to spring clean your Twitter account? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to batch delete your old tweets in just a few clicks.

Twitter is one of the biggest social media platforms right now and it has been around for over 15 years. That’s plenty of time for you to build up a massive archive of thoughts, opinions and embarrassing song lyrics you might not necessarily agree with or even remember tweeting anymore. 

But, can you delete them without going through all of your tweets one at a time? 

The answer is, officially, no. Twitter does not provide a way to bulk delete tweets. In fact, the app recommends the best way to get a fresh start on the app is to create a new account with a temporary username and switch it for your current one to start again with a blank slate. However, this also means you’ll lose all of your followers. 

Luckily, you can use a third-party site to search and delete old tweets in bulk. We tried out TweetDeleter, which allows you to search and delete up to 5 tweets a month for free. If you decide you like the service, you can upgrade to one of TweetDeleter’s paid plans to delete a higher number of tweets and likes in one go. 

Read on to learn how to batch delete your old tweets… 

What you’ll need 

  • Tweets to delete
  • TweetDeleter

The Short Version 

  1. Sign in to your Twitter account on TweetDeleter 
  2. Select the tweets you want to delete 
  3. Click Delete 
  4. Click Delete again to confirm

  1. Step
    1

    Go to TweetDeleter

    There are other third-party apps you can use to bulk delete tweets but this is the one we used. how to batch delete tweets

  2. Step
    2

    Click Sign In With Twitter

    You’ll be taken to Twitter’s authorisation page. how to batch delete tweets

  3. Step
    3

    Click Authorize App if you’re happy for TweetDeleter to access your account

    You may also need to sign in at this stage if you haven’t already. how to batch delete tweets

  4. Step
    4

    Select all the tweets you want to delete

    You can also use the search tool and filters to look for specific tweets. how to batch delete tweets

  5. Step
    5

    Click Delete

    We had a limit of 5 tweets on the free account but you can upgrade to a paid plan to increase that number and delete a larger number of tweets. how to batch delete tweets

  6. Step
    6

    Click Delete again to confirm

    That’s it! The selected tweets should be gone. how to batch delete tweets

Troubleshooting

What happens to tweets that are deleted?

Twitter says that when you delete a tweet, it will be removed from your account, the timelines of any accounts that follow you and Twitter search results. 

However, if someone has quote tweeted you, their tweet will remain on the app. Twitter also doesn’t have the ability to remove tweets that have been cached or cross-posted on third-party sites, apps or search engines.

Can I bring back a deleted tweet?

No, deleting a tweet is permanent and you cannot bring it back. You can, however, request a download of all your tweets from Twitter before you start deleting them.

