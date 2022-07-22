Need to spring clean your Twitter account? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to batch delete your old tweets in just a few clicks.

Twitter is one of the biggest social media platforms right now and it has been around for over 15 years. That’s plenty of time for you to build up a massive archive of thoughts, opinions and embarrassing song lyrics you might not necessarily agree with or even remember tweeting anymore.

But, can you delete them without going through all of your tweets one at a time?

The answer is, officially, no. Twitter does not provide a way to bulk delete tweets. In fact, the app recommends the best way to get a fresh start on the app is to create a new account with a temporary username and switch it for your current one to start again with a blank slate. However, this also means you’ll lose all of your followers.

Luckily, you can use a third-party site to search and delete old tweets in bulk. We tried out TweetDeleter, which allows you to search and delete up to 5 tweets a month for free. If you decide you like the service, you can upgrade to one of TweetDeleter’s paid plans to delete a higher number of tweets and likes in one go.

Read on to learn how to batch delete your old tweets…

What you’ll need

Tweets to delete

TweetDeleter

The Short Version

Sign in to your Twitter account on TweetDeleter Select the tweets you want to delete Click Delete Click Delete again to confirm

How to batch delete your old tweets Step

1 Go to TweetDeleter There are other third-party apps you can use to bulk delete tweets but this is the one we used. Step

2 Click Sign In With Twitter You’ll be taken to Twitter’s authorisation page. Step

3 Click Authorize App if you’re happy for TweetDeleter to access your account You may also need to sign in at this stage if you haven’t already. Step

4 Select all the tweets you want to delete You can also use the search tool and filters to look for specific tweets. Step

5 Click Delete We had a limit of 5 tweets on the free account but you can upgrade to a paid plan to increase that number and delete a larger number of tweets. Step

6 Click Delete again to confirm That’s it! The selected tweets should be gone.