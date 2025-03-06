A gimbal is one of the easiest ways to polish your vlogs, making any footage you record appear professional-level smooth and stable. However, setting up your stabiliser isn’t as simple as slotting your camera in and hitting record.

That is, at least, the first time it isn’t. Once you’ve got your gimbal properly balanced and calibrated, you should be good to go every time you connect that same camera to your stabiliser.

The purpose of balancing a gimbal is to ensure that your camera remains level when rotated on any axis. Every DJI RS gimbal includes three axes – tilt, roll and pan – meaning this process can take a bit of time, especially if you haven’t done it before.

Keep reading to learn how to balance a DJI gimbal.

What you’ll need

A DJI gimbal

Your camera

The Short Version

Mount your camera Adjust the tilt axis Adjust the roll axis Adjust the pan axis