Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to balance a DJI gimbal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

A gimbal is one of the easiest ways to polish your vlogs, making any footage you record appear professional-level smooth and stable. However, setting up your stabiliser isn’t as simple as slotting your camera in and hitting record. 

That is, at least, the first time it isn’t. Once you’ve got your gimbal properly balanced and calibrated, you should be good to go every time you connect that same camera to your stabiliser. 

The purpose of balancing a gimbal is to ensure that your camera remains level when rotated on any axis. Every DJI RS gimbal includes three axes – tilt, roll and pan – meaning this process can take a bit of time, especially if you haven’t done it before. 

Keep reading to learn how to balance a DJI gimbal. 

What you’ll need 

  • A DJI gimbal 
  • Your camera 

The Short Version 

  1. Mount your camera 
  2. Adjust the tilt axis
  3. Adjust the roll axis 
  4. Adjust the pan axis

How to balance a DJI gimbal

  1. Step
    1

    Attach the quick release plate to your camera

    To do this, you’ll need the 1.4” screw in the box. We’ll be using the DJI RS 4 Mini and Fujifilm X-T4 in this guide, but the steps will be similar if not the same for any DJI RS gimbal and supported camera. How to balance a DJI gimbal

  2. Step
    2

    Slide the quick release plate onto the mounting plate

    You’ll need to move the lever to the unlocked position and hold a button to slide it into place and push the lever back into the locked position when it’s in place.How to balance a DJI gimbal

  3. Step
    3

    Power on the gimbal and unlock the tilt axis

    Then rotate the tilt axis so that the camera lens is pointing upward to balance the vertical tilt. Tighten the mounting plate knob once you’re done.How to balance a DJI gimbal

  4. Step
    4

    Adjust the tilt axis

    You’ll also need to balance the depth of the tilt axis. To do this, unlock the lever on the mounting plate and move the camera back or forward on the mounting plate by twisting the knob to adjust its centre of gravity. Lock the lever again. Once the camera is steady when titled up or down by 45 degrees, lock the tilt axis.How to balance a DJI gimbal

  5. Step
    5

    Unlock the roll axis

    If the camera rotates to the left, move the camera to the right (and vice versa).How to balance a DJI gimbal

  6. Step
    6

    Adjust the roll axis

    Unlock the lever on the roll axis and move the roll axis arm to adjust the centre of gravity. Then, lock lever again and check if the camera is steady horizontally. When done, lock the roll axis.How to balance a DJI gimbal

  7. Step
    7

    Unlock the pan axis

    Hold the grip and tilt the gimbal forward before rotating the pan arm until parallel with you. If the camera lens rotates to the left, push the pan axis to the right (and vice versa).How to balance a DJI gimbal

  8. Step
    8

    Adjust the roll axis

    Unlock the lever on the pan axis and move the pan axis arm to adjust the center of gravity. Lock the lever again and check the camera is steady when you tilt the grip and rotate the pan. Once done, you can lock the pan axis and calibrate your gimbal. How to balance a DJI gimbal 8

Troubleshooting

How do you calibrate a gimbal?

To calibrate your DJI gimbal, use the touchscreen or mobile app to access the auto-calibration feature, press the gimbal on a level surface and tap Start.

Do I need to balance a gimbal every time?

You only need to balance your gimbal once if you’re using the same camera and lens combination. However, if you switch out the lens or add any accessories, you’ll need to rebalance your gimbal to factor in that weight change.

You might like…

How to download Kindle books before it’s too late

How to download Kindle books before it’s too late

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to clean washing machine filter

How to clean washing machine filter

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to use an iPhone to check laundry symbols

How to use an iPhone to check laundry symbols

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
How to unblock a washing machine that won’t drain

How to unblock a washing machine that won’t drain

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
How to clean a washing machine

How to clean a washing machine

David Ludlow 2 weeks ago
How to delete all your photos on Facebook

How to delete all your photos on Facebook

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access