Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set up Alexa deal alerts for Amazon’s Black Friday event

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Amazon’s Black Friday event should offer massive price drops for many products, from air fryers and vacuums to smartphones and laptops. 

If you currently have your eye on a certain product then it’s understandable that you might want to hold off from ordering until Black Friday starts, however this could mean that you end up wasting a lot of time keeping an eye on the item listing.

Luckily Amazon’s assistant, Alexa, takes the hassle out of keeping track of discounts yourself and will notify you via your smartphone or a compatible Echo device when a saved product or something of interest drops in price on Amazon. 

Setting up Alexa deal alerts is simple and takes a matter of minutes. Keep reading to learn how to set up Alexa deal alerts.

What you’ll need:

  • An Amazon account
  • Alexa smartphone app

The short version:

  • Open the Alexa app on your smartphone
  • Tap More
  • Tap Settings
  • Tap Notifications
  • Tap Amazon Shopping
  • Enable Deal recommendations

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Alexa app on your smartphone

    We’ll demonstrate using an iPhone but the steps are the same with an Android. You’ll find the Alexa app eithr on your Home Screen or in your App Library.iPhone Home Screen with Amazon Alexa app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap More

    At the right hand bottom corner of the Alexa app homepage, you’ll see the More icon.Amazon Alexa iPhone app with More icon highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Settings

    This is next to the cog icon towards the bottom of the More screen.Amazon Alexa More screen with Settings icon highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Notifications

    The Notifications option is one of the first options on screen, so you shouldn’t need to scroll down to find it.Amazon Alexa Settings page with Notifications option highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Amazon Shopping

    You should find the Amazon Shopping option at the top of the screen. If you can’t find it, tap the magnifying glass icon (search) at the top right-hand side of the screen to manually search.Amazon Alexa Notifications page with Amazon Shopping option highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Enable Deal recommendations

    You’ll need to scroll to about halfway down the page in order to find this. Tap the toggle on to enable deal alerts to come through, as shown here.Amazon Shopping page with Deal recommendations turned on

Troubleshooting

Do I need an Echo device to use Alexa?

No, you can just use the Alexa app on your iOS or Android smartphone to use Alexa. Having said that, owning an Echo means the deal alert can be announced through the device alongside your smartphone app.

How does Amazon decide which deals are recommended?

Whenever you show interest in a product, either by adding it to your shopping basket, wish list or saving for later, Amazon will notify you about upcoming or current deals for those products.

You might like…

How to sign up to Amazon Prime for Black Friday 2024

How to sign up to Amazon Prime for Black Friday 2024

Hannah Davies 27 mins ago
Ninja’s food processor deal just made a healthier 2025 easier than ever

Ninja’s food processor deal just made a healthier 2025 easier than ever

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
The Black Friday Sky Cinema bundle gives you all the streaming you could ask for

The Black Friday Sky Cinema bundle gives you all the streaming you could ask for

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Our favourite laptop of 2024 has a massive £200 off

Our favourite laptop of 2024 has a massive £200 off

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Ninja’s most underrated air fryer is going cheap for Black Friday

Ninja’s most underrated air fryer is going cheap for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Dyson’s heater just got a well-timed Black Friday discount

Dyson’s heater just got a well-timed Black Friday discount

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words