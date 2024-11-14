How to set up Alexa deal alerts for Amazon’s Black Friday event

Amazon’s Black Friday event should offer massive price drops for many products, from air fryers and vacuums to smartphones and laptops.

If you currently have your eye on a certain product then it’s understandable that you might want to hold off from ordering until Black Friday starts, however this could mean that you end up wasting a lot of time keeping an eye on the item listing.

Luckily Amazon’s assistant, Alexa, takes the hassle out of keeping track of discounts yourself and will notify you via your smartphone or a compatible Echo device when a saved product or something of interest drops in price on Amazon.

Setting up Alexa deal alerts is simple and takes a matter of minutes. Keep reading to learn how to set up Alexa deal alerts.

What you’ll need:

An Amazon account

Alexa smartphone app

The short version:

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone

Tap More

Tap Settings

Tap Notifications

Tap Amazon Shopping

Enable Deal recommendations

Step

1 Open the Alexa app on your smartphone We’ll demonstrate using an iPhone but the steps are the same with an Android. You’ll find the Alexa app eithr on your Home Screen or in your App Library. Step

2 Tap More At the right hand bottom corner of the Alexa app homepage, you’ll see the More icon. Step

3 Tap Settings This is next to the cog icon towards the bottom of the More screen. Step

4 Tap Notifications The Notifications option is one of the first options on screen, so you shouldn’t need to scroll down to find it. Step

5 Tap Amazon Shopping You should find the Amazon Shopping option at the top of the screen. If you can’t find it, tap the magnifying glass icon (search) at the top right-hand side of the screen to manually search. Step

6 Enable Deal recommendations You’ll need to scroll to about halfway down the page in order to find this. Tap the toggle on to enable deal alerts to come through, as shown here.