How to add pronouns to your Instagram profile page

Instagram has pushed-out the possibility for punters to publicly add their preferred personal pronouns to their profile page and that’s the most p-words we’ve ever used in an intro. Probably.

The Facebook-owned company is enabling users to type in their requisite pronouns from a list within the app’s settings. They can choose from options like “they” and “them” and add up to four pronouns to be displayed next to their username. The pronouns can also be edited in future, to the user’s preferences.

People are encouraged to choose those pronouns that best describe their gender identity whether they identify as transgender, non-binary or cis-gender. Many cis-gendered (meaning they identify as their biological gender) individuals already choose to display their pronouns in their Twitter bios, in order to normalise the practice and display allyship with members of the transgender and non-binary community.

In a pair of tweets over the last couple of days, Instagram has explained how to add and change the pronouns and to whom the user wishes them to be displayed. Here are the instructions for iOS and Android:

Tap the profile picture in the bottom right corner of the app to head to your profile.

Tap the Edit Profile button below your bio.

Tap pronouns.

Begin typing the pronouns and select them from the applicable results.

Once done toggle the if you want to Show to Followers Only.

Tap done to save.

Instagram also shows the method in video form in the tweet below:

The change comes with LGBTQ+ Pride month coming up in the US in June and should encourage more folks to feel comfortable placing their preferred pronouns within their profile pages moving forward.

