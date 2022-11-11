 large image

How to add apps to the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

One of the more unique features available on clamshell foldables like the Motorola Razr (2022) is the Quick View display. The smaller screen makes it possible to check notifications, access the camera and navigate apps – all without opening your phone. Here’s how to add new apps to the Razr’s Quick View screen.

The Quick View screen comes with a number of apps readily available, however, if you want to personalise your phone and access other apps you’ll need to add them to the Quick View app library yourself. This includes ones downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Most apps are capable of running on the Quick View display but the small size of the screen and the slower refresh rate means that not all apps will be optimised to work well. If you add an app to the cover screen and find you don’t like the way it looks, you can easily remove it by following the steps in the Troubleshooting section of this guide.

However, to add new apps you can follow the steps below…

What you’ll need: 

  • The Motorola Razr (2022) 

The Short Version 

  1. Unlock the Quick View display 
  2. Swipe left to show apps 
  3. Tap Manage Apps 
  4. Choose the app you want to add 
  5. Hit the tick icon in the top right corner of the screen

How to add apps to the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock the Quick View display

    You can do this by placing your finger on the power button or by entering your passcode onscreen. How to add apps to the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

  2. Step
    2

    Swipe left to show apps

    Here you’ll see all the apps available to open on the Quick View display. How to add apps to the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Manage Apps

    This will allow you to add and remove apps from the Quick View screen. How to add apps to the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

  4. Step
    4

    Choose the app you want to add

    Most apps installed on your phone can be added to the Quick View screen, but not all will be optimised to run on it. How to add apps to the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

  5. Step
    5

    Hit the tick icon in the top right corner of the screen

    This will save your settings. How to add apps to the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

Troubleshooting

How to remove apps from the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

To remove an app from the Quick View display, simply swipe left on the cover screen, tap Manage Apps and tap again on the app that you want to remove. This should remove the tick on top of that app’s icon. 

Then, just tap the tick in the top right corner of the display to save these settings.

How to open Quick Display apps on the main display

If you want to transition between using an app on the Quick View display and the main display, all you need to do is unfold the phone with the app open on the cover screen. This will automatically move the app to the larger display so you can use it there.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

