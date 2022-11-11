How to add apps to the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

One of the more unique features available on clamshell foldables like the Motorola Razr (2022) is the Quick View display. The smaller screen makes it possible to check notifications, access the camera and navigate apps – all without opening your phone. Here’s how to add new apps to the Razr’s Quick View screen.

The Quick View screen comes with a number of apps readily available, however, if you want to personalise your phone and access other apps you’ll need to add them to the Quick View app library yourself. This includes ones downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Most apps are capable of running on the Quick View display but the small size of the screen and the slower refresh rate means that not all apps will be optimised to work well. If you add an app to the cover screen and find you don’t like the way it looks, you can easily remove it by following the steps in the Troubleshooting section of this guide.

However, to add new apps you can follow the steps below…

What you’ll need:

The Motorola Razr (2022)

The Short Version

Unlock the Quick View display Swipe left to show apps Tap Manage Apps Choose the app you want to add Hit the tick icon in the top right corner of the screen