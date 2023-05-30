How to activate and use an eSIM on Android

eSIM is a new way for consumers to use their smartphones without the need for a physical SIM card. Popularised by the iPhone 14, especially in the US where you can only buy eSIM variants of Apple’s tech, eSIM functionality isn’t exclusive to the iPhone.

In fact, there’s a growing number of Android smartphones that offer eSIM connectivity, some even offering dual-SIM connectivity alongside a standard physical SIM. It’s a key feature of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 range and other popular flagship-level smartphones.

The question is, how do you set up eSIM functionality on Android? While you’re prompted to set up the functionality during the initial setup of the phone, what if you skipped the step? You might be worried that you’ll have to factory reset your phone and set it up again, but hold off from pressing that Erase All Content button.

That’s because there’s an easy way to activate eSIM on an Android smartphone at any point, not just during the initial setup process. If you want to convert to the simplistic eSIM lifestyle, here’s how to activate an eSIM on Android.

Editor’s Note: We’ve used the Google Pixel 7 Pro running stock Android 13 for the purposes of our tutorial. Depending on the manufacturer of your smartphone and whether it uses a custom UI, your steps may vary slightly, but the overall process should be very similar.

What you’ll need:

A smartphone with eSIM functionality

An eSIM QR code from your network carrier

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Network & internet. Tap SIMs. Tap Download eSIM. Tap Next. Scan the eSIM QR code provided by your network. Tap activate.

How to use an eSIM on Android