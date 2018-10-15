Sections
- Page 1 Best Vacuum Cleaner 2018: 12 best vacuum cleaners you can buy
A hugely powerful vacuum for all jobs
Key features:
- Optional crevice, upholstery brush, hose and extension tubes
- Optional powered upholstery brush, wet- and dry-floor cleaner, and carpet cleaner
- 3kg
- 3-litre dust bags
- Automatic power mode
The Vorwerk Kobold VK200 is slightly different, as it’s a product that you can only buy direct after having a demonstration. The reason for this is because the VK200 has a huge range of optional accessories that can push the price way over £1,000 – the aim is to only sell you the kit you actually need.
What the range of accessories tells you is that this is a bagged vacuum cleaner that means business. It has optional extras for mopping floors, dry-cleaning carpets, freshening mattresses, and even for sucking up dust as you drill holes.
Performance from the vacuum cleaner is exceptional, with the VK200 sliding through all of our tests without issue. And, the flexible range of attachments meant that we could clean all parts of our home, including behind radiators and on top of wardrobes.
Yes, the VK200 is expensive, but with the build quality and tools it comes with, it is the ultimate vacuum cleaner.