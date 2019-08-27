Key specifications:

1000 x 110 x 110mm

Motorised floor head, 2-in-1 nozzle

0.8-litres bag capacity

30 minutes runtime

The Vorwerk Kobold VB100 looks and feels like the company’s full-sized plug-in vacuum cleaner. Tall and thin with a fixed body, this vacuum cleaner has a single floor head, and doesn’t have a handheld mode. That makes cleaning up high and in tight areas a little trickier, so why bother you might think? Well, for hard floors and carpets, the VB100 is excellent to use.

It moves easily around, doing an excellent job at picking up dust and dirt in our tests. As a very light vacuum, the VB100 is really easy to hold and push, requiring very little effort to move it. If you find that other handheld cordless models are a little uncomfortable, then this could well be the vacuum cleaner for you. This vacuum cleaner can also stand up by itself, making it easy to stop vacuuming when partway through a job to rearrange furniture and the like.

The range of cleaning modes is a little confusing, with separate controls for suction power and the motorised brush: make sure that you read the manual carefully to choose the right modes.

It’s nice to see a cordless vacuum cleaner that takes bags, as this can be ideal for those that suffer from allergies, letting you easily throw away all of the dirt that you’ve collected without making a mess. There are more flexible cordless vacuum cleaners, but if you want a model that replicates a traditional plug-in vacuum, the VB100 is a great, if not expensive, choice.