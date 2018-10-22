Key features:

45 / 12 mins run times

Motorised floor brush

Crevice and dusting tools

3.1kg

The move away from corded cleaners is growing, as can be seen with the Vax Blade 2 Max, a vacuum that’s three times more powerful than any battery-powered cleaner Vax has produced before. It’s certainly a good all-round cleaner, capable of running for up to 45 minutes on low power, which should be enough for most average-sized homes.

The main stick comes with a motorised brush head that’s great for multiple surfaces and has a handy light to highlight any dirt. You also get a crevice tool and brush in the box, but that’s it: you have to pay more for the additional tools accessory, although Vax was offering them free as part of a trial. They’re worth the cash, as they make cleaning stairs and tougher stains easier.

Operation of the vacuum is easy, with a button to turn the cleaner on – there’s no pistol grip that requires continuous pressure here. It’s a shame that the wall mount doesn’t charge; you have to plug in the power adaptor separately.

Well-priced and with powerful cleaning, you have to spend a chunk more to get more powerful suction and a greater range of tools.