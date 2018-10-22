Sections
- Page 1 Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners 2018: the best cable-free cleaners
- Page 2 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 3 Bosch Athlet BCH625KTGB
- Page 4 Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal
- Page 5 Gtech AirRam mk2
- Page 6 Vax Blade 2 Max
- Page 7 Shark DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT
- Page 8 Dyson V6 Cord Free
- Page 9 Dyson V6 Absolute
- Page 10 Dyson V6 Fluffy
- Page 11 Dyson V7 Animal
- Page 12 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 13 Vorwerk Kobold VC100
Key features:
- 45 / 12 mins run times
- Motorised floor brush
- Crevice and dusting tools
- 3.1kg
The move away from corded cleaners is growing, as can be seen with the Vax Blade 2 Max, a vacuum that’s three times more powerful than any battery-powered cleaner Vax has produced before. It’s certainly a good all-round cleaner, capable of running for up to 45 minutes on low power, which should be enough for most average-sized homes.
The main stick comes with a motorised brush head that’s great for multiple surfaces and has a handy light to highlight any dirt. You also get a crevice tool and brush in the box, but that’s it: you have to pay more for the additional tools accessory, although Vax was offering them free as part of a trial. They’re worth the cash, as they make cleaning stairs and tougher stains easier.
Operation of the vacuum is easy, with a button to turn the cleaner on – there’s no pistol grip that requires continuous pressure here. It’s a shame that the wall mount doesn’t charge; you have to plug in the power adaptor separately.
Well-priced and with powerful cleaning, you have to spend a chunk more to get more powerful suction and a greater range of tools.