You wait ages for a vacuum cleaner with a screen to come along and then you suddenly have two within quick succession. Following on from the Dyson we have the Tineco Pure One S12. You’ve probably not heard of Tineco before, but this brand is backed by Ecovacs, the robot vacuum company, so there’s good pedigree here.

What really stands the Tineco Pure One S12 out from the competition is the sheer number of accessories that you get in the box. There are accessories to cover pretty much every single floor type and to get into every nook. This vacuum is powered by the iLoop AI system, which detects how much dirt is being sucked up and then adjusts power on the fly, while an indicator shows you how well you’ve vacuumed and if there’s still more dirt to pick up. iLoop works pretty well, although we found that we had to make the odd extra sweep with this model compared to the competition.

You also get two batteries in the box, with the charging dock able to charge both the spare and the battery installed at the same time. This gives you plenty of runtime, so the Tineco Pure One S12 is even suitable for large houses. While the Dyson V11 is more powerful, the Tineco Pure One S12 is better value and gives you a wider range of accessories and longer run time.