Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away XL AX950UKT

Key features:

Supersize XL bin

8m cable

Pet Power Brush

Anti-allergy certified

5-year guarantee

The biggest and meanest vacuum cleaner in the range, the Shark-AX950UKT is one beast of a vacuum cleaner. It’s packed with features and accessories, making it suitable for all types of jobs. Despite its size, the Shark-AX950UKT rolls easily across floors, making light work of any mess – not bad for a cleaner that weighs 8kg!

The liftaway mode means that you can pull out the main vacuum and use it handheld, getting the cleaner into tighter spots or for tackling stairs with ease. It’s this flexibility that sets the Shark-AX950UKT apart from other very large cleaners, although it’s fair to say that in any mode this vacuum is a bit of a lump. In all of our tests, the Shark-AX950UKT performed brilliantly, delivering excellent results on hard floors and carpets alike, and making short work of pet hair.

With its massive bin, the Shark-AX950UKT has to be emptied infrequently. This vacuum isn’t going to be for everyone, but if you want a very large vacuum cleaner for dealing with a lot of mess, but one that also provides a huge amount of flexibility, the Shark-AX950UKT is a brilliant choice.