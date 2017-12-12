Key features:

Cordless, up to 46 minutes of cleaning

Dual batteries

0.33-litre capacity

HEPA filtration

The Shark DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT has a features list as long as its name.

For a start, twin batteries promise run times of up to 23 minutes each, its filtration is HEPA quality and the potent DuoClean head sports LED headlights for lighting up darker areas. The main vacuum tube will even bend to get to hard-to-reach areas, like under sofas.

It’s a little unwieldy in the hand, and it’s heavy for using up high compared to its Dyson equivalent. However, its cleaning power on hard floors and carpets alike is impressive enough to overlook that.

It comes with plenty of accessories too, including a motorised tool for tackling pet hair and a number of handheld tools, like a dust brush for windowsills.

Super-versatile and hugely capable, this Shark is a great all-rounder, and though it lacks a touch of finesse in the design department, it’s still a serious competitor to Dyson’s mighty V-series.

At the time of review, the Shark DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT was available for £479.99