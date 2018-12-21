Key features:

10.8v/115W motor

0.25l dust bin

Promised 8 mins run-time

2.5 hours charge time

Lightweight 1.3kg

HEPA filtration

Grab-and-go charge dock

Pet, crevice and dusting tools

Easy empty

The Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner WV200UK is a little different to most other cordless cleaners: it’s tiny and designed to pick up the odd spill. That’s not to say that it’s not a powerful cleaner, though. In our tests we found it to have the suction power to rival far bigger cleaners.

The main difference is that this model will last just eight minutes on a single charge. So, why bother you may ask? The simple answer is because the Shark is so convenient. If you’ve knocked over something in the kitchen or have spilt something on your sofa, the Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner WV200UK is easy to grab for a quick clean-up.

With plenty of accessories in the box, this portable vacuum cleaner is really flexible and can take on any job from detail cleaning to stairs and sofas and beyond.

Overall, the WV200UK is in a category of its own. It’s a great handheld cleaner, spot vacuum and all-round helpful tool that will complement your main cleaner.