Sections
- Page 1 Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners 2019: the best cable-free cleaners
- Page 2 Dyson V11 Absolute
- Page 3 Samsung Powerstick Jet With Spinning Sweeper
- Page 4 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 5 Tineco Pure One S12
- Page 6 Bosch Athlet BCH625KTGB
- Page 7 Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal
- Page 8 Gtech AirRam mk2
- Page 9 Vax Blade 2 Max
- Page 10 Vorwerk Kobold VB100
- Page 11 Hoover H-Free HF18RH
- Page 12 Shark DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT
- Page 13 Dyson V7 Animal
- Page 14 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 15 Vorwerk Kobold VC100
- Page 16 Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner WV200UK
Key features:
- 250 x 1136 x 215mm, 2.8kg
- Motorised floor head, soft action brush, small motorised brush, crevice tool, upholstery brush, angle tool, mop
- 0.5-litre bin
- 60-minute run-time per battery (max)
After a few years where Samsung vacuum cleaners were hard to find and not particularly good, comes the brand-new Samsung Powerstick Jet With Spinning Sweeper. This model is isn’t just a cordless vacuum cleaner, it’s also (as you can tell from the name) a hard-floor cleaner, using two spinning microfibre cloths to wash floors as well as vacuum.
Results from the mopping are excellent, picking up stubborn stains and leaving floors free of ground-in marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner can’t pick up.
Don’t worry about vacuuming performance, as the Samsung Powerstick Jet With Spinning Sweeper is also an excellent vacuum, complete with all of the accessories that you could need. It picked up all of our test dirt with ease, showing that this is a very powerful vacuum cleaner.
It comes with a huge variety of accessories, too, letting you clean into pretty much every area of your home.
There’s a removable battery, too, and you can buy a second battery if you want to extend runtime for the cleaner. Cleverly, the stand can charge one battery inside the cleaner and there’s a spare charging slot for charging the second battery, too.
If you want one device to vacuum and clean your floors, there’s nothing else quite like this versatile vacuum. With the Powerstick Jet With Spinning Sweeper, Samsung has one of the most practical vacuum cleaners that money can buy.