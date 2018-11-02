Sections
- Page 1 Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners 2018: the best cable-free cleaners
- Page 2 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 3 Bosch Athlet BCH625KTGB
- Page 4 Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal
- Page 5 Gtech AirRam mk2
- Page 6 Vax Blade 2 Max
- Page 7 Hoover H-Free HF18RH
- Page 8 Shark DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT
- Page 9 Dyson V6 Cord Free
- Page 10 Dyson V6 Absolute
- Page 11 Dyson V6 Fluffy
- Page 12 Dyson V7 Animal
- Page 13 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 14 Vorwerk Kobold VC100
Key features:
- 0.8l bagless bin
- 18v 2.5Ah removable battery
- Up to 25mins run time
- Tilt & pivot floorhead
- Switchable brush bar
- LED headlighting
- 2-in-1 crevice/dusting tool
- 2-in-1 upholstery/brush tool
At well under £150 the Hoover H-Free HF18RH is a competitively-priced vacuum. It’s genuinely great value, with decent cleaning performance, loads of suction, a good-size bin and up to 25 minutes of run-time.
In our tests, we found that the vacuum managed hard floors and carpets equally as well, and even managed to deal with the tricky job of pet hair. Given the price, the slightly shonky build quality can be forgiven, and the vacuum feels a little cheap in the hand. And, edge cleaning is poor, while the charger takes an age to go. Yet, for a third of the price of the best high-end rival, the Hoover H-Free HF18RH is a great maintenance and secondary cleaner to accompany a traditional plug-in model.