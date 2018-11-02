Key features:

0.8l bagless bin

18v 2.5Ah removable battery

Up to 25mins run time

Tilt & pivot floorhead

Switchable brush bar

LED headlighting

2-in-1 crevice/dusting tool

2-in-1 upholstery/brush tool

At well under £150 the Hoover H-Free HF18RH is a competitively-priced vacuum. It’s genuinely great value, with decent cleaning performance, loads of suction, a good-size bin and up to 25 minutes of run-time.

In our tests, we found that the vacuum managed hard floors and carpets equally as well, and even managed to deal with the tricky job of pet hair. Given the price, the slightly shonky build quality can be forgiven, and the vacuum feels a little cheap in the hand. And, edge cleaning is poor, while the charger takes an age to go. Yet, for a third of the price of the best high-end rival, the Hoover H-Free HF18RH is a great maintenance and secondary cleaner to accompany a traditional plug-in model.