Key features:

Bagless handheld and stick cleaner

Two powered floorheads

Three detail tools

3.5-hour charge time

30mins/6mins (Max) run-time

The Dyson V7 Animal cordless cleaner sits somewhere between the Dyson V6 and V8 series in the Dyson line up, with expert pet-hair-busting expertise at the forefront of its capabilities.

Light, brilliantly balanced and with a roster of great tools, the V7 Animal offers superb suction and pet-hair cleaning that surpasses even pet-specific mains-powered cleaners.

It’s also quieter than the V6 and more svelte than the V8, making it a dream to operate, with a battery-saving mode to stop you wasting juice when moving the vacuum between areas.

Dyson’s promised cleaning time of 30 minutes is bang on the mark from our testing, and the machine does indeed charge from flat to full power in a nifty 3.5 hours.

If you’re happy to sacrifice some of the V8’s suction power for a more lightweight and versatile vac, then the Dyson V7 Animal is a must-consider machine for households with pets. Especially now prices have dropped.

Buy now: Dyson V7 Animal at Currys from £319.99

At the time of the review, the Dyson V7 Animal was available for £419.99