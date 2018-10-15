Smaller, lighter, quieter

Key features:

Ball-based manoeuvrability

Radial Root Cyclone bagless

Eco 700W motor

Multi Floor head

Instant release wand

Low noise

6.9kg, 9.4m cable

5-year guarantee

Designed for when the EU restricted vacuum output, the Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor is smaller, lighter and quieter than previous corded models. What hasn’t changed is that the vacuum cleaner is an excellent performer, cleaning all types of surface with ease.

A large range of bundled accessories means that this vacuum cleaner is adaptable and can handle all types of cleaning. In our tests, the Light Ball performed flawlessly, picking up dirt easily from hard floors and carpets.

Given that this is only a 700W vacuum cleaner, the results are incredible and shows the full scope of Dyson’s engineers. If you can’t stretch to the new Dyson V10 cordless cleaner, then the Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor is a well-priced corded alternative.