Who needs a corded cleaner anyway?

Key features:

2.6kg

60 mins / 23 mins / 8 mins run times; 3.5hr charge time

Three powered floor heads

Three detail tools

Excellent filtration

Wall dock supplied

With the news that Dyson was no longer developing new corded cleaners came the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute. The good news is that the fact lives up to the hype and here is a cordless cleaner that can do everything that a cordless one can do.

At its lowest power setting, the Cyclone V10 can last 60 minutes on a charge – that’s enough to cover most homes without having to pop back to the charger. Fortunately, cleaning performance at the lowest setting is excellent, largely thanks to the range of accessories, including motorised hard floor and carpet heads, plus a smaller one for stairs and upholstery. When you do need a bit more grunt, there are two more levels, including the powerful max mode, which drains the battery in just eight minutes.

A newly redesigned bin is easier to empty, which is something that previous cordless Dyson owners will be thankful for.

Ultimately, cordless is the future and the Dyson V10 paves the way, with a model that can do everything that your old vacuum can do in a lighter package.