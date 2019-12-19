Key specifications:

SmartSensor cleaning Control

Up to 75 mins runtime

3Kg in weight

0.9l dust bin

6 hours charge time

Upholstery/Crevice nozzle

Pro AnimalBrush

Ditching the traditional stick design for a regular upright model, the Bosch BCH7PETGB is one of the most comfortable and powerful cordless vacuum cleaners that we’ve tested for hard floors. While the first power setting is a bit underwhelming, there are two more power settings that do a far better job.

In our usual tests, we found that the Bosch BCH7PETGB did an excellent job on all surfaces, getting right up to edges in our demanding carpet tests. Thanks to the shape of the vacuum cleaner, it’s really easy to push around, too. In fact, it’s as easy to use as a regular upright vacuum cleaner, although you’re not tied to the wall with a cable.

Battery life is rated at up to 75 minutes on the low-power mode, although you’re better off running in medium (25-30 minutes) and turbo (14 minutes) for the best clean. That may not be enough to do an entire house, so you can either use this cleaner alongside a plug-in one, or change your cleaning schedule to do a couple of sweeps around.

You can clip the upholstery and crevice nozzles in place instead of the motorised floor head, although you have to hold the entire vacuum cleaner. Bosch thoughtfully provides a carrying strap to make using the vacuum easier in this mode, although it’s still fiddly to do so: if you want more flexibility, a stick cleaner is going to be for you.

We’d expect a small turbo tool and proper charging dock, rather than plug-in lead, at this price. That aside, the Bosch BCH7PETGB provides excellent performance. If you want the power and convenience of an upright in a cordless format then this is the model for you.