Key features:

Bagless upright vacuum cleaner

0.9-litre bin capacity

Up to 60mins’ run-time

Pet-specific tools

The Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal is a good all-rounder to kick off your cable-free cleaning life. It combines the Athlet range’s spectacularly long run-time – up to 60 minutes on the lowest setting – with a separate ProAnimal brush bar for pet hairs, and a wide upholstery brush for de-fluffing sofas and pet beds.

Cleaning performance is generally excellent, helped by the ProAnimal’s small yet cleverly designed arsenal of tools. That includes a solidly built hard-floor tool and a second brush bar with shorter, stiffer bristles, for awkward pet fluff.

The unit’s main handle can be swapped with a shorter version to turn it into a portable cleaner too, allowing you to tackle awkward corners that normal stick vacs simply can’t reach.

All that, and it’s suitably low-maintenance. SensorBagless technology monitors dust in the bin and the state of the washable filter to let you know when the bin needs emptying or the filter cleaning, and there are LEDs to indicate the status.

Buy now: Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal at Currys from £199.99

At the time of the review, the Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal was available for £250