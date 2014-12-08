Key Features



Bagless with a large-capacity bin

4.8m cable and compact hose tool

Mini-turbo tool for cleaning stairs



The VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic is a brightly coloured bagless cleaner that excels on carpets and stairs coated in pet hair galore. It’s not without its flaws; it’s loud, struggles on hard floors and isn’t that far-reaching, but it’s so ridiculously affordable there’s really no excuse to not snap it up – even as just a spare vacuum cleaner.

That 1200Watt motor gives it plenty of suction power to pull up surface hairs from the carpet, and the mini-turbo tool has a fast-spinning brush that offers enough carpet agitation to clear more stubborn debris from stairs with ease.

Sure, the machine can get pretty loud – especially when you crank it up to full power, which we’re pretty certain was much louder than the 82dB the energy label would have us believe. But with the vacuum’s powerful 1200W motor, decent selection of attachments onboard and superb carpet cleaning performance, you’re onto a winning budget bargain.

At time of the review the VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic was £69.99