A great bagged upright

Key Features:

700W motor and large 3.5-litre capacity

Side suction for edge-to-edge cleaning

Power brush head and flex neck for flat-to-floor cleaning

Sebo has a loyal following of customers and it’s easy to see why. The Sebo Felix Vogue Eco is a fantastic upright vacuum cleaner that tackles carpets and pet hair with aplomb. This is particularly impressive given its low sounding 700W power output, which just goes to show it’s not all about how many ‘Watts’ a cleaner has.

The Felix Vogue Eco comes with a power brush head with an unusual L-shape that means the narrower side can fit under radiators and other tricky areas. It has another neat trick, too, as the main body and drop right down to floor level for easier access under tables, beds and sofas. Overall, it’s a great and rather stylish upright vac.



At time of review the Sebo Felix Vogue Eco was available for £259