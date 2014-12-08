Sections
- Page 1 Best Vacuum Cleaner 2018: 12 best vacuum cleaners you can buy
- Page 2 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 3 Numatic Henry HVR200-A2
- Page 4 Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor
- Page 5 Vorwerk Kobold VK200
- Page 6 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 7 Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine
- Page 8 VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic
- Page 9 Gtech AirRam Mk2
- Page 10 Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy PowerLine
- Page 11 Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Powerline
- Page 12 Sebo Felix Vogue Eco
- Page 13 Dyson V6 Fluffy
A great bagged upright
Key Features:
- 700W motor and large 3.5-litre capacity
- Side suction for edge-to-edge cleaning
- Power brush head and flex neck for flat-to-floor cleaning
Sebo has a loyal following of customers and it’s easy to see why. The Sebo Felix Vogue Eco is a fantastic upright vacuum cleaner that tackles carpets and pet hair with aplomb. This is particularly impressive given its low sounding 700W power output, which just goes to show it’s not all about how many ‘Watts’ a cleaner has.
The Felix Vogue Eco comes with a power brush head with an unusual L-shape that means the narrower side can fit under radiators and other tricky areas. It has another neat trick, too, as the main body and drop right down to floor level for easier access under tables, beds and sofas. Overall, it’s a great and rather stylish upright vac.
At time of review the Sebo Felix Vogue Eco was available for £259