Cheap, big and reliable

Key Features:

9-litre capacity bagged cylinder cleaner

9.6-metre power cable

Robust build quality

The Numatic Henry HVR200-A2 is one of the best-known vacuum cleaner brands around. It’s a favourite among professional cleaners everywhere and with good reason: it’s made to withstand serious punishment. This makes it a great workhorse for small offices and shops, but it’s a good home vacuum cleaner as well and inexpensive to boot.

One of our favourite features is the huge, 9-litre capacity bag, which means you don’t have to empty it often. You have to work quite hard to agitate dirt in carpet, but it’s a good cleaner on all surfaces. It struggles a little in edge cleaning compared to the very best, but then it costs a fraction of the price and the provided crevice tool gets the job done.

Our only serious warning is that at 8.5kg it’s rather heavy, making it a poor choice for anyone with a bad back.

At time of review the Numatic Henry HVR200-A2 was available for £110





