Sections
- Page 1 Best Vacuum Cleaner 2018: 12 best vacuum cleaners you can buy
- Page 2 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 3 Numatic Henry HVR200-A2
- Page 4 Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor
- Page 5 Vorwerk Kobold VK200
- Page 6 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 7 Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine
- Page 8 VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic
- Page 9 Gtech AirRam Mk2
- Page 10 Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy PowerLine
- Page 11 Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Powerline
- Page 12 Sebo Felix Vogue Eco
- Page 13 Dyson V6 Fluffy
Best for Allergy Sufferers
Key Features
- 11-stage dust filtration system
- EU “A rating” for exhaust dust
- Seal-sealing HyClean GN dustbags
The Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy Powerline – yes, it is a mouthful – is very similar to the C3 Cat & Dog featured earlier in this feature. The main difference is it uses an 11-stage dust and pollen filter instead of a pet odour filter. This makes it ideal for allergy sufferers, as it retains up to 99.9% of dust and pollen.
This is the only real difference, though, so it’s just as good at cleaning as the Cat & Dog version. It’s equally effective on pet hair as well, so you’re not losing out in any serious department.
At time of review the Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy PowerLine was available for £300