Best for Allergy Sufferers

Key Features

11-stage dust filtration system

EU “A rating” for exhaust dust

Seal-sealing HyClean GN dustbags

The Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy Powerline – yes, it is a mouthful – is very similar to the C3 Cat & Dog featured earlier in this feature. The main difference is it uses an 11-stage dust and pollen filter instead of a pet odour filter. This makes it ideal for allergy sufferers, as it retains up to 99.9% of dust and pollen.

This is the only real difference, though, so it’s just as good at cleaning as the Cat & Dog version. It’s equally effective on pet hair as well, so you’re not losing out in any serious department.

At time of review the Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy PowerLine was available for £300