Effective bagged vacuum cleaner

Key Features

Built-in pet odour filter

4.5-litre self-sealing dust bag

Air-powered Turbobrush head and dedicated hard floor head

The Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Powerline is a great all-round cylinder vacuum cleaner with a special emphasis on cleaning pet hair. It cleaned our test patch of pet hair in a creditable 12 seconds and it works equally well on hard floors.

All tools are stored onboard, which makes life easier. Better still, it has a built-in pet odour filter that helps reduce pet smells as you clean. Its smart design makes it easy to use, and we found the pet odour system worked brilliantly.

And if you’d prefer a smaller cleaner, consider the Miele Compact C2 Cat & Dog – it’s the same basic design, but it has a smaller 3.5-litre bag and weighs less.



At time of review the Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Powerline was available for £270