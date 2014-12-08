Sections
- Page 1 Best Vacuum Cleaner 2018: 12 best vacuum cleaners you can buy
- Page 2 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 3 Numatic Henry HVR200-A2
- Page 4 Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor
- Page 5 Vorwerk Kobold VK200
- Page 6 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 7 Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine
- Page 8 VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic
- Page 9 Gtech AirRam Mk2
- Page 10 Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy PowerLine
- Page 11 Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Powerline
- Page 12 Sebo Felix Vogue Eco
- Page 13 Dyson V6 Fluffy
Key features:
- 1200W bagless cleaner
- Single Vortex technology
- Self-cleaning filter
- Easy emptying
- Variable power
- Remote control on handle
The Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine is a suction powerhouse with super control, flexibility and a slew of winning accessories.
Its flexible hose, handle, tubes and tools all clip together and unclip with ease, offering excellent reach to high-up cobwebs, behind the sofa and other awkward nooks around the home. It also has the biggest floorhead we’ve seen on any cleaner, making the most of the vacuum’s superb suction power.
Other attractive features include wireless controls for powering up and switching on and off, variable power, self-cleaning low-maintenance filters, and an incredibly easy-to-empty bin. The vacuum also rolls around on four Dynamix Drive casters with 360-degree rotation and air-filled open rubber tyres, making it a smooth mover on hard floors and tiles.
The only minor caveats are that it’s not great with pet hair (look to the Miele Complete C3 Cat and Dog Powerline for that), and it’s a big too large and heavy to make light work of stairs. Otherwise, this is a supremely effective vacuum for everything from tiled kitchens to rugs, carpets and curtains.
At the time of the review the Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine was available for £400