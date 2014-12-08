Key features:

1200W bagless cleaner

Single Vortex technology

Self-cleaning filter

Easy emptying

Variable power

Remote control on handle

The Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine is a suction powerhouse with super control, flexibility and a slew of winning accessories.

Its flexible hose, handle, tubes and tools all clip together and unclip with ease, offering excellent reach to high-up cobwebs, behind the sofa and other awkward nooks around the home. It also has the biggest floorhead we’ve seen on any cleaner, making the most of the vacuum’s superb suction power.

Other attractive features include wireless controls for powering up and switching on and off, variable power, self-cleaning low-maintenance filters, and an incredibly easy-to-empty bin. The vacuum also rolls around on four Dynamix Drive casters with 360-degree rotation and air-filled open rubber tyres, making it a smooth mover on hard floors and tiles.

The only minor caveats are that it’s not great with pet hair (look to the Miele Complete C3 Cat and Dog Powerline for that), and it’s a big too large and heavy to make light work of stairs. Otherwise, this is a supremely effective vacuum for everything from tiled kitchens to rugs, carpets and curtains.



At the time of the review the Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine was available for £400