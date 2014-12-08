Sections
- Page 1 Best Vacuum Cleaner 2018: 12 best vacuum cleaners you can buy
- Page 2 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 3 Numatic Henry HVR200-A2
- Page 4 Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor
- Page 5 Vorwerk Kobold VK200
- Page 6 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 7 Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine
- Page 8 VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic
- Page 9 Gtech AirRam Mk2
- Page 10 Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy PowerLine
- Page 11 Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Powerline
- Page 12 Sebo Felix Vogue Eco
- Page 13 Dyson V6 Fluffy
Key Features
- Cordless stick vacuum with up to 40 minutes battery life
- Motorised brush bar for beating up dirt
- 0.8-litre dust bin
The Gtech AirRam Mk2 probably isn’t going to replace your conventional vacuum cleaner, but it’s perfect if you’ve already got a corded vac with tools and attachments and you’re simply after a second nifty dirt sucking sidekick.
Gliding around on four wheels, the AirRam Mk2 is a whiz on hard floors, which is great if you don’t want floor cleaning to be a workout. At 3.5kg, it’s lighter than most upright vacs too.
We love the new AirLOC technology, which is basically a fancy word for the AirRam Mk2’s clever little front flap. It goes with the motion when you push forwards, but flicks down and locks when you pull back, creating a better seal. This helps you draw in bigger debris on the forward stroke, and finer dirt on the backstroke.
The AirRam Mk2’s lack of tools or attachments, along with a restricted suction area, means it’s not great for clearing up areas around skirting boards and tight corners, but it makes up for this in its general cleaning efficiency, ease of use and lightweight feel.
At the time of the review the Gtech AirRam mk2 was £199