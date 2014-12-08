Key Features



Cordless stick vacuum with up to 40 minutes battery life

Motorised brush bar for beating up dirt

0.8-litre dust bin



The Gtech AirRam Mk2 probably isn’t going to replace your conventional vacuum cleaner, but it’s perfect if you’ve already got a corded vac with tools and attachments and you’re simply after a second nifty dirt sucking sidekick.

Gliding around on four wheels, the AirRam Mk2 is a whiz on hard floors, which is great if you don’t want floor cleaning to be a workout. At 3.5kg, it’s lighter than most upright vacs too.

We love the new AirLOC technology, which is basically a fancy word for the AirRam Mk2’s clever little front flap. It goes with the motion when you push forwards, but flicks down and locks when you pull back, creating a better seal. This helps you draw in bigger debris on the forward stroke, and finer dirt on the backstroke.

The AirRam Mk2’s lack of tools or attachments, along with a restricted suction area, means it’s not great for clearing up areas around skirting boards and tight corners, but it makes up for this in its general cleaning efficiency, ease of use and lightweight feel.



Buy Now at Amazon

At the time of the review the Gtech AirRam mk2 was £199