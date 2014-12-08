Sections
- Page 1 Best Vacuum Cleaner 2018: 12 best vacuum cleaners you can buy
- Page 2 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 3 Numatic Henry HVR200-A2
- Page 4 Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor
- Page 5 Vorwerk Kobold VK200
- Page 6 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 7 Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine
- Page 8 VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic
- Page 9 Gtech AirRam Mk2
- Page 10 Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy PowerLine
- Page 11 Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Powerline
- Page 12 Sebo Felix Vogue Eco
- Page 13 Dyson V6 Fluffy
Key Features
- 0.54-litre cordless stick vacuum cleaner
- Soft Head Cleaner Head for hard floors
- Up to 40 minutes battery life
The Dyson V8 Absolute is the gold standard for cordless vacuum cleaners. In fact, it’s arguably the gold standard for all vacuum cleaners. Sadly this comes at a big price, but the V8 is in a different league to its rivals.
A larger capacity battery means twice the running time of the V6 cordless range – up to 40 minutes with non-powered cleaning heads and close to 30 minutes with the motorised heads. It’s more than enough for regular cleans.
The 0.54-litre bin is larger, too, and it’s easier to empty thanks to a new mechanism that ejects stubborn debris with more force.
As for cleaning, the V8 surpasses a great many mains-powered cleaners while remaining incredibly light and easy to use. When you’re done, it clips into the neat wall dock to charge, so it’s ready to go at a moments notice.
Buy Now at Amazon
At time of review the Dyson V8 Absolute was available for £529.99