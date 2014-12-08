Key Features

0.54-litre cordless stick vacuum cleaner

Soft Head Cleaner Head for hard floors

Up to 40 minutes battery life

The Dyson V8 Absolute is the gold standard for cordless vacuum cleaners. In fact, it’s arguably the gold standard for all vacuum cleaners. Sadly this comes at a big price, but the V8 is in a different league to its rivals.

A larger capacity battery means twice the running time of the V6 cordless range – up to 40 minutes with non-powered cleaning heads and close to 30 minutes with the motorised heads. It’s more than enough for regular cleans.

The 0.54-litre bin is larger, too, and it’s easier to empty thanks to a new mechanism that ejects stubborn debris with more force.

As for cleaning, the V8 surpasses a great many mains-powered cleaners while remaining incredibly light and easy to use. When you’re done, it clips into the neat wall dock to charge, so it’s ready to go at a moments notice.

At time of review the Dyson V8 Absolute was available for £529.99