Best Vacuum Cleaner 2018: 12 best vacuum cleaners you can buy

Dyson V8 Absolute

Key Features

  • 0.54-litre cordless stick vacuum cleaner
  • Soft Head Cleaner Head for hard floors
  • Up to 40 minutes battery life

The Dyson V8 Absolute is the gold standard for cordless vacuum cleaners. In fact, it’s arguably the gold standard for all vacuum cleaners. Sadly this comes at a big price, but the V8 is in a different league to its rivals.

A larger capacity battery means twice the running time of the V6 cordless range – up to 40 minutes with non-powered cleaning heads and close to 30 minutes with the motorised heads. It’s more than enough for regular cleans.

The 0.54-litre bin is larger, too, and it’s easier to empty thanks to a new mechanism that ejects stubborn debris with more force.

As for cleaning, the V8 surpasses a great many mains-powered cleaners while remaining incredibly light and easy to use. When you’re done, it clips into the neat wall dock to charge, so it’s ready to go at a moments notice.
At time of review the Dyson V8 Absolute was available for £529.99

 

