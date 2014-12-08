Sections
- Page 1 Best Vacuum Cleaner 2018: 12 best vacuum cleaners you can buy
- Page 2 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 3 Numatic Henry HVR200-A2
- Page 4 Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor
- Page 5 Vorwerk Kobold VK200
- Page 6 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 7 Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine
- Page 8 VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic
- Page 9 Gtech AirRam Mk2
- Page 10 Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy PowerLine
- Page 11 Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Powerline
- Page 12 Sebo Felix Vogue Eco
- Page 13 Dyson V6 Fluffy
Key Features
- ‘Fluffy’ hardfloor cleaning head & powered cleaner head
- Mini pet hair cleaning head & two crevice tools
- Cordless stick vacuum with 20-minute run time
Modern cordless cleaners are much better than the ones of old and the Dyson V6 Fluffy sets the standard. It’s based on the same basic design and motor as the Dyson V6 cordless, but add some extra tools that really elevate it to a different level.
It’s the ‘Fluffy’ cordless head that makes the difference. This is a spinning head tool designed for hard floors. It specialises in capturing larger debris, the kind that other cleaners often push around. It’s also perfect for delicate wooden floors as the soft bristles won’t cause any damage.
This is a versatile cleaner, too. You can detach the long metal hose to convert it into a handheld, and there’s a handy motorised head for removing pet hair from sofas, beds and your car.
As cordless cleaners go, we’d recommend this one to anyone who can stomach the price.
At time of review the Dyson V6 Fluffy was available for £350