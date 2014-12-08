Key Features

‘Fluffy’ hardfloor cleaning head & powered cleaner head

Mini pet hair cleaning head & two crevice tools



Cordless stick vacuum with 20-minute run time

Modern cordless cleaners are much better than the ones of old and the Dyson V6 Fluffy sets the standard. It’s based on the same basic design and motor as the Dyson V6 cordless, but add some extra tools that really elevate it to a different level.

It’s the ‘Fluffy’ cordless head that makes the difference. This is a spinning head tool designed for hard floors. It specialises in capturing larger debris, the kind that other cleaners often push around. It’s also perfect for delicate wooden floors as the soft bristles won’t cause any damage.

This is a versatile cleaner, too. You can detach the long metal hose to convert it into a handheld, and there’s a handy motorised head for removing pet hair from sofas, beds and your car.

As cordless cleaners go, we’d recommend this one to anyone who can stomach the price.



At time of review the Dyson V6 Fluffy was available for £350

