Sections
- Page 1 Best Vacuum Cleaner 2019: 15 best vacuum cleaners you can buy
- Page 2 Dyson V11 Absolute
- Page 3 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 4 Numatic Henry HVR200-A2
- Page 5 Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor
- Page 6 Vorwerk Kobold VK200
- Page 7 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 8 Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine
- Page 9 VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic
- Page 10 Gtech AirRam Mk2
- Page 11 Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy PowerLine
- Page 12 Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Powerline
- Page 13 Sebo Felix Vogue Eco
- Page 14 Dyson V6 Fluffy
- Page 15 Bissell Vac & Steam 1977E
- Page 16 Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away XL AX950UKT
A powerful vacuum and steam cleaner all-in-one
Key features:
- 400W vacuum
- 0.38l tank
- Bagless vacuum bin
- Vacuums and steams simultaneously
Not just a steam cleaner, but a vacuum cleaner, the Bissell Vac & Steam 1977E is a quality all-rounder. Individually, its comparatively weak vacuum and light steam cleaner won’t win any awards; yet, it’s the combination of the two that prove to be such a winner with the cleaner abling sucking up dirt and cleaning hard floors.
With no detail tools, the Bissell Vac & Steam 1977E is focussed entirely on mopping. After a short wait, the mopping pad is moist enough to clean. Testing on a hard floor, this cleaner turns two tasks into one, doing a very passable clean in one pass. Subtract the time it would take to get out, set up and clean with two individual machines and this is a real time saver.
The weak vacuum means that this isn’t a tool for using around the house for general jobs. That might make it sound quite niche, but the Bissell Vac & Steam 1977E could well find itself useful in many homes. If you’ve got hard floors that you struggle to keep clean in a timely fashion, this is a great all-rounder that does two jobs in one.