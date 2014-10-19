Already a firm favourite with many smartphone users, Evernote enables you to keep track of your busy life by making notes and setting reminders. And because it uses a single sign-in process, it seamlessly syncs your data across multiple devices.

The Pebble app takes this core functionality and transports it to your wrist, which means your notes and messages are even harder to ignore. It’s all about improving productivity and making you more efficient, and while being told to pick up some milk by your wristwatch can be a little irritating over time, it will save you unnecessary aggravation when you return home to your milk-less homestead and angry partner.